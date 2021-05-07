Polarity Brewing giving out ‘free’ beer with first COVID vaccination

Within 24 hours of receiving your first COVID-19 vaccine, Polarity Brewing will give you a beer.

Need that extra push to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Well, Polarity Brewing is providing the incentive.

In an April 27 Facebook post, Polarity said that if you come to the brewery the day you received your COVID inoculation they will provide a free beer.

Or, “you get the shot, we’ll get your chaser.”

Kai Miller, one of the co-owners of Polarity said he and his brother, also an owner, have been keenly watching the COVID vaccination tracker.

“We want to see the territory vaccinated,” said Miller. “We would like to see that herd immunity and get on the other side of this.

“Vaccination numbers seemed to be flat-lining and we were thinking about ways we could use our influence. Maybe those last few people need a bribe, we have beer and that is an incentive.”

Miller said the brewery gives full credit to Dr. Brendan Hanley, the chief medical officer of Yukon, and his team for the great job they have done keeping the territory safe. But, they are looking forward to the time when restrictions lift.

“The restrictions have been a bit of a downer,” said Miller, noting that Polarity opened during the pandemic. “It is all a little bit lame. We want people to know things can be a lot more fun on the other side.

“Lifting the restrictions would be good for us as a business. We are eagerly waiting for them to be lifted. So, let’s get vaccinated and stay safe.”

There are also personal reasons for why they want people vaccinated,” said Miller.

“Both my brothers, and business partners, Erik and Christopher are paramedics,” said Miller. “Erik is a flight paramedic in the Yukon and Christopher is a paramedic in Toronto.

“From both of them I’ve gotten a sense of what the pandemic can be like and it is dreadful. You see what life is like in Ontario. That’s why we’ve been watching the vaccination rates so closely, from that connection to front line medicine.”

The promotion will be applied as a $6 discount on the purchase of any food item or 330ml or larger Polarity beer product.

Participants must be Yukon residents and have received their first COVID shot within the past 24 hours. They also must not have travelled outside the Yukon in the past 14 days and show none of the listed symptoms.

For the latest information about COVID-19 visit yukon.ca/en/covid-19-information.

