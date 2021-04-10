Point-in-Time homeless count planned this month

Volunteers will count those in shelters, short-term housing and without shelter in a 24-hour period.

The Safe at Home Society is planning a Point-in-Time homeless count for later this month.

Trained volunteers will count and survey “consenting individuals” staying in shelters, short-term housing and without shelter in a 24-hour period. The intention of the count is to provide a “snapshot” of homelessness in Whitehorse.

The count will indicate the minimum number of people experiencing homelessness, rather than painting a comprehensive picture, according to a Safe at Home press release issued on April 8.

“Being homeless in Yukon is complex and though (Point-in-Time) counts aren’t intended to capture those couch surfing or the hidden homeless, this count will provide an opportunity to count these experiences as well,” says the press release.

“The PiT Count will improve our understanding of the needs and circumstances of the people who are affected by homelessness. The survey will provide us with key data on gender, age, ethnicity, and other factors contributing to homelessness.”

The survey’s findings will be publicly available following the count.

