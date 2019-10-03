Marilyn Mah, one of two realtors working on the sale of units in Mah’s Point Two, poses for a photo in the showroom at the condos’ site on the corner of Second Avenue and Strickland Street in Whitehorse on Sept. 26. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Plans for Mah’s Point Two are back on

Provided they get more sales than last time, Mah’s Point Two expected to be finished in 2021

Developers have dusted off the blue prints for an eight-story condo project at Strickland Street and Second Avenue with plans to begin construction in spring 2020.

Officials with Mah’s Point Two announced Sept. 19 that the project is back on with presales for the 46 residential units now underway.

Developers announced in June 2018 the project would not be going ahead as there weren’t the presales needed.

With the project now back on, plans for the building remain the same though the prices have increased due to inflation and the higher cost of building construction, said Marilyn Mah, one of two realtors working on the sale of the units.

Developers will need half the units sold in advance for the building to go ahead, said Carrel Alexander, business manager for developer Tippy Mah, in a Sept. 25 interview.

“We believe the market is now ready for a condominium building constructed to the highest standard using concrete and steel in a location in the central hub of Whitehorse,” Tippy Mah said in a statement.

As Alexander said, the developers believe there’s been enough changes in the market to suggest a higher demand for the units now.

Marilyn Mah said she’s pleased with the interest expressed since announcing the project was back on and launching the website and a showroom.

A previous buyer who had been set to purchase in 2018 when the first presales were advertised has again committed to buying this time around, she said.

A couple of people who have visited the show room have also expressed a serious interest in the units with a number of emails also coming in.

The project would be the first eight-story building in Whitehorse with five commercial spaces on the ground level and six units per floor between the second and seventh levels. Four penthouse suites are planned for the top floor.

All units are two-bedroom/two bathroom units with the exception of two three-bedroom penthouse suites.

Prices range from a low of $370,700 for the smallest 879-square-foot unit on the second floor to a high of $719,000 for the largest penthouse unit at 1,349 square feet. That compares with 2018 prices which ranged from $369,900 to $681,000.

Ketza Construction is slated to build the structure with construction expected to be finished in 2021.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

