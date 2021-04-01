The Yukon Department of Education in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

The Yukon Department of Education in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Plans for full-time in-class learning detailed

New guidelines established

With Grade 10 to 12 students from F.H. Collins, Vanier Catholic and Porter Creek secondary schools slated to return to full-time classes as of April 19, the Yukon government has released details on what students and staff can expect.

High school students in Whitehorse have been attending half-day classes since the beginning of the school year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was announced March 31 they would return to full-day classes April 19 with the government later releasing more details on the plan.

“While we have seen some students succeed on the half-day, in-class schedule, we continue to hear from parents/guardians who are worried about the impact this schedule is having on their child’s learning,” Nicole Morgan, the territory’s deputy minister of education, said in a statement.

“Returning students to full-time in-person classes for the remainder of the school year provides students with greater access to teacher support and a chance to get back to their normal school routines before next school year. It also supports our graduating students to finish their Grade 12 year with their friends and teachers as they would in a regular school year.”

Under the plans, there would be two days of planning on April 15 and 16 set aside for school staff to adjust course plans for the remainder of the year. Those in Grades 10 to 12 will not attend classes those days, but are expected to “be learning from home on work assigned by their teachers.”

Updated health and safety guidelines have also been established which include keeping cohorts together and avoiding mixing with other groups as much as possible through the school day; minimizing face-to-face interactions; avoiding physical contact and maximizing physical distancing wherever possible; limiting congregating of students and staff during transitions between classes and in school common areas and using non-medical masks in common areas.

Education staff are working with school principals and school councils to adjust operations at each high school to meet the guidelines.

Once those plans are finalized they will be posted on each school’s website.

Any changes to operations or programming will be shared prior to the return of full-day classes.

“Although school children and teachers have adapted and made the most out of a difficult year, we know students do better overall in a face-to-face learning environment. I feel confident that with our current processes and ongoing immunization we can have our kids return to full-time class safely,” Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Brendan Hanley said. “As always, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity within the territory, and should we face a surge of COVID-19 cases we will have contingencies in place to ensure continued learning.”

Grade 8 students from F.H. Collins who have been going to school at the Wood Street Centre since September due to COVID will continue to attend the downtown school until the end of the year.

With the exception of the Grade 10 to 12 students attending Whitehorse’s three main high schools, all other students in the territory have been back to full-time classes since September following the abrupt end of in-school learning in March 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

backtoschool

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stop Asian Hate memorial held in downtown Whitehorse

Just Posted

NDP candidate Annie Blake, left, and Liberal incumbent Pauline Frost. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Vuntut Gwitchin

NDP candidate Annie Blake goes against incumbent Liberal Pauline Frost

The Yukon Department of Education in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Plans for full-time in-class learning detailed

New guidelines established

d
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for March 31, 2021.… Continue reading

Porter Creek South candidates for the territorial election in alphabetical order from left, Chad Sjodin for the Yukon, Colette Acheson for the NDP and Ranj Pillai for the Liberals. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Porter Creek South

The Porter Creek South riding encompasses the Porter Creek neighbourhood south of… Continue reading

A crowd walks down Main Street from the United Church to the Front Street totem pole in downtown Whitehorse on March 27. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A crowd walks down Main Street from the United Church to the Front Street totem pole in downtown Whitehorse on March 27. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Stop Asian Hate memorial held in downtown Whitehorse

Organizers led a march from the United Church to the totem pole on Front Street

Letters to the editor
Today’s mailbox: Election concerns

Letters to the editor published March 31

Representatives from Ketza Construction and Yukon University announce the opening of Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop on March 29. From left to right: Joe Densmore, Ernie Prokopchuk, Maggie Matear, Jeff Wolosewich, Peter Densmore. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Ketza Construction donates $250,000 to Yukon University

Yukon University’s carpentry training space has been renamed the Ketza Construction Carpentry Shop

Porter Creek Centre candidates for the territorial election from the left, Paolo Gallina for the Liberals, Shonagh McCrindle for the NDP and Yvonne Clarke for the Yukon Party. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Porter Creek Centre

Porter Creek Centre encompasses Whistle Bend and the eastern section of the… Continue reading

Yukon Heli Ski campers and staff were escorted through the avalanche zone on the South Klondike Highway on March 30. (Submitted/Naomi Danaway)
Youth safely returned from camp after avalanche highway closure

Campers returned home one day late due to road closures

Duka Environmental Services Ltd. staff ready a helicopter for its aerial larvicide program. Duka will begin mosquito control programs throughout the Yukon in April and continue through the summer. (Submitted/Duka Environmental Services)
Preparing for battle

Mosquito treatment program will get underway in April

Kalin Pallett moderated the Vote Wild debate on environmental issues from his home on March 27. (Mark Kelly/CPAWS)
VoteWild debate queries green plans

The environmental issues debate didn’t get too wild

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Voting concerns

Letters to the editor published March 26

The Yukon Teachers’ Association filed a legal petition against the Yukon government on March 24. (Yukon News file)
YTA files lawsuit over rehiring policy for laid-off teachers

Petition alleges that the Yukon government has broken its collective agreement

Most Read