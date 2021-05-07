A Yukon government sign is posted to one of the trees that have been brought down for the sewer project in Riverdale explaining the project. The area is set to be revegetated with grass when it is complete. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

A Yukon government sign is posted to one of the trees that have been brought down for the sewer project in Riverdale explaining the project. The area is set to be revegetated with grass when it is complete. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Planned stormsewer outfall will improve drainage on Selkirk Street

Resident raises concern over clearing as council considers agreement.

The City of Whitehorse could save $1 million it had been planning to spend on a stormwater outfall in Riverdale.

At Whitehorse city council’s May 3 meeting, members were presented with a proposed agreement that would see the project fully funded by the federal government.

As Taylor Eshpeter, the city’s manager of engineering services, explained in a report to council, the city had set aside $1 million in the 2021 capital budget for the $4.2 million project that’s being overseen by the territory.

The Yukon government, however, has been able to secure funding for the entire project from the federal government.

“The city’s contribution has since been reduced to participating in design reviews and quality assurance during upcoming construction, which is tentatively scheduled to commence in 2021 and likely will be completed in 2022,” Eshpeter said.

The project came about during the construction of the most recent school in Riverdale – CSSC Mercier – when it was found the current storm sewer in the area had reached capacity.

Plans for the new outfall were then developed. It is set to run from Alsek Road and Lewes Boulevard to the Yukon River, improving drainage in the area.

Under the agreement with the Yukon government, the territory will manage the work with the city taking over ownership and maintenance after it is finished.

Work has already started on it, with the territory clearing trees along Selkirk Street and the Millennium Trail for it.

That prompted Riverdale resident Jenny Grapnel to write to the city, arguing many were shocked to see a section of forest “completely destroyed for this work.”

Trapnell’s submission was sent in April, but read May 3 as per her request.

She argued the clearing work was “overkill” and that it was difficult to get information from the city on the work.

She went on to raise questions about the city’s role in protecting the area and wondered what input the city provided during the review by the Yukon Environmental Socio-economic Assessment Board in February when the review was underway.

“There was no public signage or notification to residents and trail users during the assessment process or during the bulldozing,” she stated in her submission.

Count. Dan Boyd acknowledged the clearing work also came as a surprise “when trees started falling” and said “it seems like a massive clearing”, questioning Eshpeter about any plans for revegetation.

The plans will see revegetation done with grasses, Eshpeter said, noting that replanting trees could cause problems if staff needed to work on the outfall.

“I think it’ll look really good in the end,” he said.

Answering questions from Mayor Dan Curtis, Eshpeter also confirmed the project would benefit the city’s drinking water project, as it will mean better drainage of surface water in the area.

Council will vote on whether to have the mayor sign off on the agreement at its May 10 meeting.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations leaders call for stricter punishment of Yukon Party MLAs

Just Posted

Yukon Party MLAs Wade Ischenko and Stacey Hassard are facing criticism for crude text messages in a group chat. (Submitted)
First Nations leaders call for stricter punishment of Yukon Party MLAs

Queer Yukon has also criticized the two individuals involved in an inappropriate group chat

In case of floods, the Carcross Tagish First Nation will be prepared. (Norma Waddington/Yukon News)
Carcross/Tagish First Nation prepared for potential flood season

CTFN manager of operations, Patrick Brown, said preparations for potential floods began in January.

Team Togo member Katie Moen sits in a sled behind a snowmobile for the ride from the airport to Chief Zzeh Gittlit School. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Coming together: How Old Crow became one of the first communities in the world to be fully vaccinated

Team Togo and Team Balto assembled with a mission to not waste a single dose of vaccine

Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. If council moves forward with bylaw changes, eating and drinking establishments could set up pop-up patios in on-street parking spaces. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Patios may be popping up in Whitehorse this summer

City considers program for downtown restaurants and bars

The Yukon Coroner's Service has confirmed the death of a skateboarder found injured on Hamilton Boulevard on May 2. Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News
Whitehorse man dies in skateboarding accident

Coroner urges the use of helmets, protective gear, while skateboarding.

A Yukon government sign is posted to one of the trees that have been brought down for the sewer project in Riverdale explaining the project. The area is set to be revegetated with grass when it is complete. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Planned stormsewer outfall will improve drainage on Selkirk Street

Resident raises concern over clearing as council considers agreement.

The Yukon Wildlife Preserve’s baby bison, born April 22, mingles with the herd on April 29. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Yukon Wildlife Preserves welcomes two bison calves

A bison calf was the first 2021 baby born at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve

A map provided by the Yukon government shows the location of unpermitted logging leading to a $2,500 fine. (Courtesy/Yukon government)
Man fined $2,500 for felling trees near Beaver Creek

The incident was investigated by natural resource officers and brought to court.

The site of the Old Crow solar project photographed on Feb. 20. The Vuntut Gwitchin solar project was planned for completion last summer, but delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Old Crow is switching to solar

The first phase of the community’s solar array is already generating power.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
One new case of COVID-19 in the Yukon

Case number 82 is the territory’s only active case

Flood and fire risk and potential were discussed April 29. Yukoners were told to be prepared in the event of either a flood or a fire. Submitted Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service
Yukoners told to be prepared for floods and wildland fire season

Floods and fire personelle spoke to the current risks of both weather events in the coming months.

From left to right, Pascale Marceau and Eva Capozzola departed for Kluane National Park on April 12. The duo is the first all-woman expedition to summit Mt. Lucania. (Michael Schmidt/Icefield Discovery)
First all-woman team summits Mt. Lucania

“You have gifted us with a magical journey that we will forever treasure.”

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

Whitehorse goings-on for the week of April 26

Most Read