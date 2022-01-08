Pivoting the Pivot Festival

Nakai Theatre’s Pivot Festival will be pivoting once again due to COVID-19.

The annual festival, scheuduled from Jan. 11 to 22, has cancelled most indoor events, though outdoor events scheduled as part of the festival will continue, as will the Air North Sun Room.

The territory has seen a major increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week with the Jan. 6 recorded active case count at 328. This does not account for people who may have symptoms and have opted to not get tested (per recommendations from the acting chief medical officer of health), but are isolating at home.

In its Jan. 5 announcement on social media about the Pivot Festival, Nakai explained: “We’ve made the call to cancel all indoor shows for the Pivot Festival.

“The numbers are spiking and won’t dip back down before the festival.

“It’s a bummer but it’s the right call. We’ll be in touch with ticket holders tomorrow.

“There are still some outdoor events and the Air North Sun Room will be open for your pleasure.”

The sun room at the Old Firehall on Front Street allows groups of up to 10 fully vaccinated individuals from up to two households to book 20 minutes for “chilling out in the bright and colourful world created just for Pivot.”

Outdoor events include the Riverfront Poetry Crawl and the Ephemeral Aritifacts installation on tap dance happening in the windows of the Old Firehall.

Two events that were set to be in-person have been moved online: Climate Change Theatre Action with Wren Brian will happen on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m., and an artist talk and Q&A with Brandy Leary and Travis Knights will happen Jan. 18 at 4 p.m.

A full schedule and bookings for the sun room are available at nakaitheatre.com

