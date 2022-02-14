PHOTOS: Candlelit vigil, mandate protest and counter-protest mark weekend

Yukoners lit candles and sang songs during an evening vigil on Feb. 11 outside the Whitehorse United Church. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) The Whitehorse United Church held a vigil on Feb 11 to call for “civility in the current protests, and for healing of divisions in our society.” (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A gathering on Feb. 11 called for civility in protests. Signs read “politics of mutual respect” and “let’s listen.” (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) The air in downtown Whitehorse was filled with honking from an anti-mandate rally. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A truck taking part in the anti-mandate protest on Feb. 12 decorated with flags, signs and a gas canister evoking the ongoing Ottawa convoy. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A group opposing mandates and COVID-19 public health restrictions gathered in Shipyards Park on Feb. 12. The group has been protesting since summer 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A group opposing mandates and COVID-19 public health restrictions gathered in Shipyards Park on Feb. 12. The group has been protesting since summer 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A Whitehorse counter-protest has been showing up to promote their own message since last Saturday. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Counter-protesters, carrying signs with pro-vaccine and health care supporter messages, gathered outside the courthouse on Feb. 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Counter-protesters wave and cheer as an ambulance passes by. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

As anti-mandate convoys continued to protest across the country, COVID-19 protests continued in Whitehorse this weekend.

On Friday the Whitehorse United Church held a candlelit vigil calling for “civility in the current protests, and for healing of divisions in our society.”

“We respect the right of any Canadian to protest. We are asking for, and committing ourselves to, respectful discourse and action. We’ll be praying for a peaceful, respectful and honourable way forward in this country. We’ll stand together with light in our own hands, as a sign of our intent,” said minister Bev Brazier in the invite.

The gathering included no speeches or spoken prayers but did feature candle lighting, songs and signs calling for dialogue.

On Saturday afternoon, downtown Whitehorse sounded completely different with the sound of honking filling the air as weekend protests continued.

A long line of trucks and cars — decorated with flags, anti-mandate signs and the occasional gas canister — paraded from the Transportation Museum to downtown on Feb. 12.

Along the route, they passed a sizable counter-protest outside the courthouse before joining an enthusiastic crowd outside Shipyards Park.

Protesters have been gathering weekly since summer 2021, calling for an end to mandatory vaccine mandates, masking and other COVID-19 restrictions.

(Haley Ritchie)

protest