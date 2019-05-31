Peter Johnston re-acclaimed as CYFN grand chief

Johnston will be serving his second term in the role

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Council of Yukon First Nations grand chief Peter Johnston at the Yukon Forum in Whitehorse on Feb. 14.

The Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN) has re-acclaimed Peter Johnston as its grand chief.

Johnston, who will be serving his second term in the role, was the only person to have submitted a nomination form by the May 27 deadline for CYFN’s grand chief election.

The election had been scheduled to take place at CYFN’s annual general assembly, taking place in Dawson City on June 26.

In a phone interview May 30, Johnston said that in the current political climate, consistency is important, and that he hopes his being re-acclaimed helps maintain some of the progress that CYFN has made on files including First Nations child welfare, health and education.

“I’ve really been able to see the benefits of all of us working together strategically as governments here in the territory, having the ability for me to help be the conduit and help facilitate some of that discussion has really been a pleasure,” he said.

Johnston added that, on the administrative side, he would also like to find a more suitable location for the CYFN office, and make CYFN a leader in what a respectful Indigenous workplace should look like.

CYFN will be holding an election for its youth and elder leadership positions on June 5 at Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s Nàkwät’à Kü potlatch house. A list of candidates is available on CYFN’s Facebook page.