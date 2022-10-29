A wood mouse sitting on hind legs. (Black Press Files)

A wood mouse sitting on hind legs. (Black Press Files)

Pest control underway to adress mice at Elijah Smith Elementary

School remains safe and open, government says

The Yukon department of Education had found mice in a Yukon Elementary School but say the school is safe and pest-control work is underway.

Elijah Smith Elementary was inspected by the government’s environmental health services branch on Oct. 18. According to a department of education spokesperson, they were advised that it was safe to keep the school open. The spokesperson said that a second inspection on Oct. 24 noted improvements since the last inspection but did not specify what those improvements were by the News’ deadline.

According to the spokesperson, the government is bolstering their regular pest control services by setting up a three-month monitoring contract with pest-control technicians. They said the school has been inspected to find out where the mice are getting in the building and traps that are safe for the school setting have been identified.

Along with the pest control work, the school was thoroughly cleaned and the placement of waste bins has been changed.

“Staff at the school have met to discuss the situation and to learn how classroom practices can be altered to discourage mice from entering the building. We will support staff with these measures,” the department of education representative wrote in an email to the News.

“We will continue to work with the school and ensure that families continue to be informed as we address this issue.”

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Education

Previous story
Health minister at odds with union over bonus package for Yukon nurses
Next story
Retrofit rebates offer up to $50K for homes

Just Posted

From top left, clockwise, Alex Petriw (Team Yukon Photo), Thomas Bakica (Team Yukon Photo), Isidore Champagne (Loyalist College Photo), Mia Barrault (Team Yukon Photo).
Four Yukon athletes made varsity teams in 2022

Haines Junction will be the first municipality to offer the Better Buildings loan program for residents and business owners making energy retrofits to their homes or businesses. (Village of Haines Junction/Facebook)
Retrofit rebates offer up to $50K for homes

The Yukon Employees’ Union and Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee are butting heads over the Yukon government’s proposed bonus package for nurses. (Marcelo Leal/Unsplash)
Health minister at odds with union over bonus package for Yukon nurses

Yukon Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources John Streicker, seen on Aug. 30, says a new incentive program for commercial timber harvesters in the territory will provide relief to the local forest industry, contribute to a more stable and consistent long-term firewood supply and help ensure Yukoners have firewood this winter. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Timber incentive announced for Yukon harvesters