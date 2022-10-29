Pest control underway to adress mice at Elijah Smith Elementary

The Yukon department of Education had found mice in a Yukon Elementary School but say the school is safe and pest-control work is underway.

Elijah Smith Elementary was inspected by the government’s environmental health services branch on Oct. 18. According to a department of education spokesperson, they were advised that it was safe to keep the school open. The spokesperson said that a second inspection on Oct. 24 noted improvements since the last inspection but did not specify what those improvements were by the News’ deadline.

According to the spokesperson, the government is bolstering their regular pest control services by setting up a three-month monitoring contract with pest-control technicians. They said the school has been inspected to find out where the mice are getting in the building and traps that are safe for the school setting have been identified.

Along with the pest control work, the school was thoroughly cleaned and the placement of waste bins has been changed.

“Staff at the school have met to discuss the situation and to learn how classroom practices can be altered to discourage mice from entering the building. We will support staff with these measures,” the department of education representative wrote in an email to the News.

“We will continue to work with the school and ensure that families continue to be informed as we address this issue.”

