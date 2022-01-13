Tombstone Territorial Park is seen in autumnal splendour on Sept. 5. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Tombstone Territorial Park is seen in autumnal splendour on Sept. 5. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Permits open for Tombstone backcountry and Kluane glamping

Backcountry camping permits for territorial parks opened on Jan. 5, while reservations for Kluane National Park are set to open on Jan. 19.

Reservations for the three popular backcountry sites in Tombstone opened on Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. The park’s three backcountry sites – Grizzly, Talus and Divide lakes – must be booked online in order to complete the popular multi-day hike in the park.

A majority of September and late August sites were already fully booked by Jan. 12, although plenty of summer dates remain open.

Registration is required for camping in Hershel Island in Qikiqtaruk Territorial Park and the three Tombstone backcountry campgrounds.

The territory has 10 backcountry campgrounds in total. Sites that do not require reservations include Fork Selkirk, Hershel Island and the six campgrounds on the Thirty Mile section of the Yukon River.

Campsites at Kathleen Lake in National Park are first come-first serve, but reservations for the oTENTik cabin-tents open on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

