A hunter views some animals through his rifle’s scope during a Yukon hunting trip in 2017. The Yukon’s permit hunt lottery for the 2020-21 season opens April 23, with several changes to the process this year. (Jordon Carey/Submitted)

Permit hunt lottery opening April 23

The Yukon’s permit hunt lottery for the 2020-21 season opens April 23, with several changes to the process this year.

Those changes include the fact that joint applications will now be entered using the average of the years both applicants have been applying for a permit without success, the Yukon government said in press release April 16. Environment Yukon will also be emailing successful lottery applicants before the end of June, applicants will have the option to return their permits online and the number of Takhini elk herd permits is also doubling from two to four.

There are also several hunting regulations that have changed since last season: people under age 12 no longer need to take the Hunter Education and Ethics Development (HEED) course for small game licences, several subzones will be open for sheep hunting instead of applicants needing to choose only one subzone, and a subzone near Kluane National Park will be permanently closed to sheep hunting to protect the park’s sheep population.

The press release says that the application period for special guide licences has been delayed due to travel restrictions put in place over COVID-19, and that the Yukon government will “reassess the feasibility” of awarding licences this season in May.

“Hunters are encouraged to follow the advice from Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health regarding travel recommendations and restrictions as well as physical distancing practices when planning their hunts,” the press release says.

The deadline to apply for the lottery is May 21 at 4 p.m. More than 200 permits are available for six species — caribou, deer, elk, goat, moose and sheep.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

