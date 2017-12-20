(Black Press file)

Pelly Crossing death confirmed as homicide

The body of Derek Edwards, 37, was found in Pelly Crossing Dec. 13

The death of a man in Pelly Crossing earlier this month was a homicide, the Yukon RCMP confirmed Dec. 19.

The body of 37-year-old Derek Edwards, a member of Selkirk First Nation, was found in Pelly Crossing Dec. 13. Investigators initially classified his death as “suspicious.” An autopsy performed in Vancouver Dec. 18 confirmed he was murdered.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding Edwards’ death, but are asking anyone with information to contact the Pelly Crossing RCMP at 867-537-2677.

Edwards’ murder is the eighth homicide in the Yukon this year, making 2017 the year with the most homicides in recent history. According to Statistics Canada, the previous high was seven murders in 2004.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

