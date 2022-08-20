Paving planned between Main and Steele streets

This map shows the detour that will be in place when paving work is done on Second Avenue Aug. 21. (Screen shot/City of Whitehorse)

Those heading along Second Avenue between Main and Steele streets Aug. 21 can expect detours.

Paving of that section of road will be happening between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting, the City of Whitehorse said in a statement.

The transit stop at Second Avenue and Steele Street will move to the front of Whitehorse City Hall while the work is underway.

Residents are reminded to travel with care, reduce speed and follow traffic controllers and signage.

