Pauline Frost and her lawyer outside the Whitehorse courthouse on April 19. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Pauline Frost and her lawyer outside the Whitehorse courthouse on April 19. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Pauline Frost files legal challenge against Vuntut Gwitchin election results

The lawsuit alleges that two electors were not qualified to vote in the riding.

The Yukon Liberal Party and former MLA Pauline Frost have launched a legal challenge asking for the election results to be declared invalid due to two voters who allegedly cast a ballot without living in the Vuntut Gwitchin riding.

The petition was filed with the Yukon Supreme Court on April 22.

“The result of the election was a tie between the only two candidates in it. The failure to conduct the Election in accordance with the Act resulted in at least two votes being counted that should not have been cast,” reads the document.

“The Applicant, Pauline Frost, respectfully requests that this Honourable Court … declare that the Election was invalid and that the office of Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Electoral District of Vuntut Gwitchin is vacant,” it continues.

NDP candidate Annie Blake was declared the winner of the election after a tie vote of 78-78, which was broken by a name being drawn from a box on April 19.

The petition makes the case that there were two individuals who voted in the election but were not qualified, due to not living in the Vuntut Gwitchin riding.

While the riding is large geographically, no voters live outside of the village of Old Crow.

The list of electors confirmed that an individual named Christopher Schafer voted in the election by special ballot. But the lawsuit claims that Schafer does not live in Old Crow.

It notes that Schafer has not lived in Old Crow for two decades after he was convicted of a sexual assault in the community in 1999.

“From that day [he was arrested], Christopher has never, to my knowledge, been allowed to enter the Village of Old Crow, YT, as requested by the citizens of Vuntut Gwitchin,” reads the affidavit filed by Frost, who said she was concerned about the situation after she noticed his name on the list of electors.

A number of other affidavits from community members also suggest Schafer has not lived in the community for a number of years but normally resides in Whitehorse.

According to email records, Frost asked the Liberal Party to inquire about his inclusion on the list of voters. On April 9, the law firm representing the Liberals reached out to Chief Electoral Officer Maxwell Harvey about the concern that Schafer didn’t live within the riding boundaries.

On April 13, Harvey responded, saying that “An elector who applies for a special ballot, makes the appropriate declarations or identifications, and is approved, can be issued a ballot.”

The lawsuit also challenges the legitimacy of a second voter: Schafer’s daughter Serena Schafer-Scheper, who was raised in Whitehorse but visited grandparents regularly in Old Crow, according to the petition. The lawsuit includes an affidavit from Sandra Charlie, who said that Schafer-Scheper lived with her in Grand Prairie, Alberta from March 2020 to December 2020.

The Yukon Elections Act requires a person to live in the territory for a full year in order to be eligible to vote in the territorial election.

In the list of electors, both Schafer-Scheper and Schafer listed their address as “Old Crow.”

Reached by phone on April 22, Harvey said he had not yet seen a copy of the lawsuit.

“I’ll let the process unfold as it should,” he said.

The case is set to be discussed before a judge on April 30 at 10 a.m. in Whitehorse. Both Blake and Harvey are named as respondents.

In emailed statements, Yukon Liberal Party President Emily Farrell and Frost both said the petition was undertaken in order to “protect the integrity of the democratic process.”

“Yukoners should have confidence in the system and the process that supports elections. When that system is questioned, the proper process must be followed,” Farrell said.

“The petition is about protecting the integrity of the democratic process and the voice of the Vuntut Gwitchin riding. At this time, I am not able to comment further as the matter is before the courts. I refer you to my lawyer, Jim Tucker, for further comment,” said Frost.

The last tie vote in the Vuntut Gwitchin riding also ended in a legal challenge and eventual revote.

In 1996, the riding saw a tied vote between Robert Bruce and Esau Schafer. Bruce won the draw to take the seat, but his opponent launched a similar petition claiming that two voters were ineligible to vote. Eventually, the judge declared the results void and a revote was called, which Bruce won by a small margin.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Election 2021

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Burning permits will be revoked April 25

Just Posted

Pauline Frost and her lawyer outside the Whitehorse courthouse on April 19. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Pauline Frost files legal challenge against Vuntut Gwitchin election results

The lawsuit alleges that two electors were not qualified to vote in the riding.

A competitor takes a jump in front of a crowd at the Mount Sima Up Hill Challenge in Whitehorse on April 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Spring shred: Snowmobiles gather on Mount Sima for 2021 Uphill Challenge

Riders had a sunny and warm day on the hill, but still plenty of snowpack on the uphill course.

Sheila MacLean tosses her winter blues in the fire to be burned away in Whitehorse on March 24, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Burning permits will be revoked April 25

The Whitehorse Fire Department extended the open burning season

A group of around 150 people gathered on the waterfront to remember the eight people who were killed in Atlanta, in Whitehorse on March 27. Mike Gladish noted the memorial in calling on the city at council’s April 19 meeting to reactivate its committee focused on address racism and discrimination. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Former Whitehorse councillor calls for anti-racism committee to be re-established

Focused on countering racism, discrimination

Maura Forrest/Yukon News File photos from Beaver Creek White River First Nation
Bessie Chassé elected as new chief of White River First Nation

“I was happy that the membership saw that I was ready for this position.”

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Lane closure proposed to make way for new services building, city hall

First reading will come forward April 26

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Yukon MP Larry Bagnell speaks at an announcement in Whitehorse on July 8, 2019.
Federal budget includes changes to Northern Residents Deduction, minimum wage, green energy funds

The massive budget included some rare references to the territory.

Doug Bell photographed in Whitehorse in 2008, for an article about his role as Yukon Commissioner in the early 1980’s. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Yukon remembers former commissioner Doug Bell

Bell passed away in Whitehorse on Sunday, at the age of 94.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse International Airport in Whitehorse on May 6, 2020.
NAV CANADA suspends review for Whitehorse airport traffic control

NAV CANADA announced on April 15 that it is no longer considering… Continue reading

A bulldozer levels piles of garbage at the Whitehorse landfill in January 2012. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Rural dump closures and tipping fees raise concern from small communities

The government has said the measures are a cost-cutting necessity

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at city council matters for the week of April 12

Joel Krahn/joelkran.com Hikers traverse the Chilkoot Trail in September 2015. Alaska side.
The Canadian side of the Chilkoot Trail will open for summer

The Canadian side of the Chilkoot Trail will open for summer Parks… Continue reading

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: Hands of Hope, the quilt of poppies

Toilets are important Ed. note: Hands of Hope is a Whitehorse-based non-profit… Continue reading

Most Read