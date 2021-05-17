A motorcycle with driver pulled over on the right side of the North Klondike Highway whose speed was locked in at 171 kilometres per hour. (Courtesy/Yukon RCMP)

A motorcycle with driver pulled over on the right side of the North Klondike Highway whose speed was locked in at 171 kilometres per hour. (Courtesy/Yukon RCMP)

Patrols of Yukon highways find poorly-secured loads, intoxicated drivers

The ongoing patrols which police call ‘Operation Cooridor’ is mainly focused on commercial vehicles.

Whiskey in pop bottles, poorly-secured cargo and a stolen trailer; these are just a few of the infractions encountered by RCMP officers in a commercial vehicle enforcement blitz across the territory.

The RCMP officers were working with members of the Yukon government’s Department of Highways and Public Works on enforcement focused on commercial vehicles which they call “Operation Corridor.”

From May 4 to 7, officers were focused on the North Klondike and Silver Trail highways. Their primary goal was enforcing the regulations around maximum vehicle weights allowed on some Yukon highways in the spring.

According to the RCMP about 40 per cent of stopped vehicles violated laws or regulations in some way. Violations including 58 territorial charges, 10 national safety code charges and two charges under the transportation of dangerous goods regulations were found.

Three vehicles were impounded and two suspended drivers were taken off the road — one in a private vehicle and the other in a tractor trailer. According to the RCMP, the suspended driver of the tractor trailer did not have a valid log book or safety inspection and the trailer’s cargo wasn’t properly secured. Five drivers were also charged with cargo securement violations which the police refer to as blatant.

Operation Corridor has been an ongoing task for the RCMP with eight patrols conducted over the last six months. According to police, their highway patrols turned up a number of serious offences which they say underscore the need for this type of enforcement on remote stretches of highway.

Intoxicated drivers

Police say one driver was found impaired by cannabis and also had 20 grams of it sitting next to him as he drove. The cannabis was seized and the driver was issued a 24-hour roadside suspension.

Another driver, this one behind the wheel of a semi-truck towing a two-trailer B-train was also found visibly impaired by cannabis; the driver was arrested for impaired operation and, after blood samples were taken, they were given a court date to face the charges.

The officers on patrol put two transport truck drivers out of service for possession of alcohol.

“One driver had poured whiskey into four soda bottles and had them lined up for ‘road pops,’” a statement from the RCMP reads.

Police also found more than they bargained for when pulling over a truck with a poorly-secured bobcat loader on its trailer. The RCMP statement says officers found the trailer had been reported stolen from a commercial contracting yard in Whitehorse in 2018. The driver was charged with possession of stolen property and the trailer was seized and later collected by the victim’s insurance company.

Patrols a success

Inspector Rob Nason, the district commander of the Yukon RCMP called the enforcement effort an excellent example of what the RCMP and Yukon Government Highways and Public Works branch do to improve highway safety.

“Yukon is a large diverse geographic area with an equally diverse variety of commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles have the potential to cause significant damage and harm when they are not up to safety standards. Collaborating with Yukon government allows us to use expertise from each agency as a team to improve the safety in our communities and on our vast stretches of highways,” Nason said.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

RCMP

Previous story
Food Bank sees Yukoners’ generosity firsthand

Just Posted

A motorcycle with driver pulled over on the right side of the North Klondike Highway whose speed was locked in at 171 kilometres per hour. (Courtesy/Yukon RCMP)
Patrols of Yukon highways find poorly-secured loads, intoxicated drivers

The ongoing patrols which police call ‘Operation Cooridor’ is mainly focused on commercial vehicles.

Awaken Festival organizers Meredith Pritchard, Colin Wolf, Martin Nishikawa inside the Old Firehall in Whitehorse on May 11. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Performing arts fest plans to awaken artistic talent in Whitehorse and the rural North

‘A value of ours is to make theatre as accessible as possible.’

April Mikkelsen tosses a disc during a ladies only disc golf tournament at Solstice DiscGolfPark on May 8. John Tonin/Yukon News
Yukon sees its first-ever women’s disc golf tournament

The Professional Disc Golf Assocation had a global women’s event last weekend. In the Yukon, a women’s only tournament was held for the first time ever.

Dave Blottner, executive director at the Whitehorse Food Bank, said the food bank upped its services because of the pandemic. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Food Bank sees Yukoners’ generosity firsthand

“Businesses didn’t know if they could stay open but they were calling us to make sure we were able to stay open.”

Air North president Joe Sparling said the relaxing of self-isolation rules will be good for the business, but he still expects a slow summer. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)
Air North president expects a slow summer

Air North president Joe Sparling suspects it will be a long time before things return to pre-pandemic times

A prescribed burn is seen from the lookout at Range Road and Whistle Bend Way in Whitehorse May 12. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Editorial: Are you ready for a forest fire?

Citizens for a Firesmart Whitehorse have listed some steps for Yukoners to boost safety and awareness

Caribou pass through the Dempster Highway area in their annual migration. A recent decision by the privacy commissioner has recommended the release of some caribou collar re-location data. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News)
Privacy commissioner recommends release of caribou location data

Department of Environment says consultation with its partners needed before it will consider release

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Family pleased youth will be able to get Pfizer vaccine

Angela Drainville, mother of two, is anxious for a rollout plan to come forward

Safe at home office in Whitehorse on May 10, 2021. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Federal government provides $1.6 million for Yukon anti-homelessness work

Projects including five mobile homes for small communities received funding.

Drilling at Northern Tiger’s 3Ace gold project in 2011. Randi Newton argues that mining in the territory can be reshaped. (Yukon government/file)
Editorial: There’s momentum for mining reform

CPAWS’ Randi Newton argues that the territory’s mining legislations need a substantial overhaul

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: Donna Istchenko, Jennifer Olson and Yukon women’s organizations comment on Yukon Party MLA texts

To Mona Luxion, President of the Queer Yukon Society I am the… Continue reading

At its May 10 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the subdivision for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s business park planned in Marwell. (Submitted)
KDFN business park subdivision approved

Will mean more commercial industrial land available in Whitehorse

Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed the first two readings of a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in city parking spaces. Third reading will come forward later in May. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Whitehorse council pursuing restaurant patio possibilities

Council passes first two readings for new patio bylaw

Most Read