Former Premier Pat Duncan at the Yukon legislature building in September 2004. Duncan has been appointed as senator for the Yukon. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

Pat Duncan appointed as senator for the Yukon

Ottawa has appointed three others, including Margaret Dawn Anderson as senator for the NWT

Two women, one of them Indigenous, have been appointed as senators for the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

The federal government made the announcement on Dec. 12.

Pat Duncan, who has a 10-year track record in the Yukon’s legislative assembly, including as the Yukon’s first female premier, has been named senator for the Yukon.

Prior to her time in politics, Duncan served as the executive director of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce. She has also worked as a public servant and manager of claimant services for the Yukon Workers’ Compensation Health and Safety Board, according to a press release.

Margaret Dawn Anderson, an Inuvialuk, was appointed senator for the Northwest Territories. Anderson has been a public servant in the Northwest Territories for more than 20 years, with much of her work dealing with Indigenous people.

Anderson has worked within the machinery of the territory’s Department of Justice, including as director of community justice and policing.

“Ms. Anderson’s dedication to her community and to improving the lives of others is best displayed through her Planning Action Responsibly Toward Non-violent Empowered Relationships (PARTNER) project, a northern-based program for low to medium risk domestic violence offenders, and her work as an active member of the Working Group for Domestic Violence Treatment Options Court,” the press release says.

For the first time in eight years, the senate now has 105 members, a “full complement.”

There were two other appointments made in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Former Yukon College student denies instructor’s defamation allegations
Next story
A review of Yukon’s minimum wage suggests it’s time for a raise

Just Posted

Former KDFN lawyer becomes the second woman to be appointed resident Yukon Supreme Court judge

Longtime lawyer Suzanne Duncan said she felt “very privileged” to serve in her new role

City of Whitehorse capital budget passes

The capital budget got a second and third reading this week

Teslin Tlingit Council, Canada square off in court over federal funding

“Action matters,” TTC lawyer Gregory McDade said. “Words are nice but action matters.”

Whitehorse operating budget proposes a property tax hike of 2.3 per cent.

If approved, the property tax increase will cost the average homeowner another $69

A review of Yukon’s minimum wage suggests it’s time for a raise

The Yukon Employment Standards Board recommends gradual increases up to approximately $15/hours

Santa makes an appearance on Main Street

This weekend was Whitehorse’s Santa Claus Parade

Reservoir Dogs Tournament turns traditional squash on its ear

Mr. Black takes home the grand prize

Toonie Tournament returns to help the Whitehorse Food Bank

“I’ve got kids running up to see which team is bringing in the most money.”

Editorial: It’s time for tempers to chill over the ‘cool bus’

It is reasonable to expect there to be some rules around this service

Canada Cup Series starts again at Mount Sima

More than 60 athletes from across the country took part in the slopestyle and big air competitions

Record turnout for the Arctic Sports Inter-school Competition

More than 350 athletes took part over the course of three days

Rob Dickson’s new record focuses on growth

“I felt the need to talk about things like privilege and about our experiences growing up and how stuff changes as we grow”

Commentary: What to look for in the next Yukon NDP leader

Hanson indeed an ideal role model for any who may follow

Most Read