Partners reported missing at separate times found: RCMP

A woman and a man who were previously reported missing a month and a half apart have been found, according to police.
A July 15 release issued by Whitehorse RCMP advises the public that partners Cathy Gignac and Luc Lanctot have been located safe.
Police had originally put out a notice about the missing 63-year-old woman on April 27.
On June 9, a follow-up release indicated her 60-year-old partner was also considered missing at the time.
No additional information has been released due to privacy.
Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com