Partners reported missing at separate times found: RCMP

Police say Cathy Gignac and Luc Lanctot have been located safe

Whitehorse RCMP confirmed that Cathy Gignac, 63, and spouse Luc Lanctot, 60, who were reported missing in April and June respectively, have been located. (RCMP/Supplied)

A woman and a man who were previously reported missing a month and a half apart have been found, according to police.

A July 15 release issued by Whitehorse RCMP advises the public that partners Cathy Gignac and Luc Lanctot have been located safe.

Police had originally put out a notice about the missing 63-year-old woman on April 27.

On June 9, a follow-up release indicated her 60-year-old partner was also considered missing at the time.

No additional information has been released due to privacy.

