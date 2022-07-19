Whitehorse RCMP confirmed that Cathy Gignac, 63, and spouse Luc Lanctot, 60, who were reported missing in April and June respectively, have been located. (RCMP/Supplied)

Partners reported missing at separate times found: RCMP

Police say Cathy Gignac and Luc Lanctot have been located safe

A woman and a man who were previously reported missing a month and a half apart have been found, according to police.

A July 15 release issued by Whitehorse RCMP advises the public that partners Cathy Gignac and Luc Lanctot have been located safe.

Police had originally put out a notice about the missing 63-year-old woman on April 27.

On June 9, a follow-up release indicated her 60-year-old partner was also considered missing at the time.

No additional information has been released due to privacy.

