The SS Klondike reflected in a puddle in Whitehorse on October 17, 2019. Parks Canada announced in a release, that beginning June 1, the SS Klondike National Historical Site, the Kluane National Park and Reserve and the Klondike National Historic Sites will reopen. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Parks Canada to open three Yukon locations

Some Parks Canada locations will be offering limited visitor access to three Yukon locations.

Parks Canada announced in a release, that beginning June 1, the S.S. Klondike National Historical Site, the Kluane National Park and Reserve and the Klondike National Historic Sites will be open.

At the site of the S.S. Klondike, people will be able to access the parking lot and grounds.

More info is available at parkscanada.ca/ssklondike.

The grounds and boardwalks will be open as well as the washrooms at Dredge No. 4 at the Klondike Historical Sites.

More info is available at parkscanada.ca/Klondike.

People will be able to use select day-use areas and routes at Kluane National Park.

The Kathleen Lake day-use area, outhouses and boat launch will be accessible. Fishing will be allowed on approved lakes and rivers.

The park is subject to a fire ban, which includes permanent and established fire pits.

More info is available at parkscanada.ca/kulane.

These openings do not mean individuals will be able to go camping in national parks, however, as campsites remain off limits until June 21. Parks Canada is looking into how camping could be allowed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chilkoot Trail will be closed until Aug. 1. Hikers impacted by the closure are eligible for full refunds.

Anyone looking to visit any of these sites are encouraged to plan ahead of their visit.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

Parks Canada

