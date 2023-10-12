Pair of late-season bison calves suggests health of Yukon Wildlife Preserve’s herd

Calving usually begins in May but two young bison were born in August and September

One of the Yukon Wildlife Preserve’s newborn bison calves follows behind an adult, presumably its mother. (Yukon Wildlife Preserve/Facebook)

Some new arrivals at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve are being seen as evidence of the health of the wood bison in the preserve’s herd.

Two of the bison calves born at the preserve arrived late in the season to mothers that had calves the previous year. Most bison calves, both in the wild and in enclosed spaces like the wildlife preserve, are born in the early summer.

One of the calves was born in early August and the other was born Sept. 16.

Wildlife preserve executive director Jake Paleczny explained that the dates of birth aren’t typical but they are also not unheard of at the wildlife preserve, having happened in past years as well.

“Like all our ungulates, they are seasonal breeders, so they have a window for when breeding can occur and that is optimized towards having calves born in the spring of course which is, you know, when food is abundant,” Paleczny said.

“That window extends longer than just spring. So, in this case we’ve had them born into the fall but never past sort of the end of September to early October.”

Paleczny said that it is often around the time that the wildlife preserve begins its annual staff training in early May that the staff begins watching out for the first bison calves of the year.

He added the late births suggest that the bison cows that gave birth were in very good physical condition. He noted that the bison cows do not normally ovulate two years in a row due to the demands of nursing and raising the calf they birthed in the previous year. The late-season births are likely due to the cows recovering from calf-rearing and then entering ovulation and becoming pregnant late in the breeding season.

Per the Canadian Encyclopedia, bison calves gestate for about nine months, about a month longer than moose and elk and significantly longer than woodland caribou at about 7.7 months and mule deer at less than seven months.

One of the Yukon Wildlife Preserve’s newborn bison calves. (Yukon Wildlife Preserve/Facebook)

Despite their comparatively late birth and the oncoming winter, Paleczny said the calves are well-suited to conditions and already fitting in with the herd as it roams the preserve’s 39 acres of bison habitat.

“They’re amazing animals. They’re born and within the first half hour, they’re standing up and they’re nursing. Within a couple of hours, they’re walking around, moving around through the habitat here. They’re essentially born ready to go and they grow fast,” he said.

“It’s obviously useful in the wild when you’ve got potential predators and that kind of thing, but it also means that you can have cooler nights and it’s okay.”

Although they have passed the days after birth where harmful congenital defect are likely to emerge, Paleczny said animal care staff at the preserve still have eyes on the new calves every day.

“If something’s going to happen, it’s likely going to happen in the first day or two, and then possibly within the first week. But they’re already both well past that, they’re doing great so that indicates that their future is bright,” Paleczny said.

Things did not go well for the two bison calves born at the preserve earlier in the season in their first days. One born in mid May died due to dehydration and e coli amid unseasonably hot weather about a week after it was born. Paleczny said the calf died despite two rounds of additional fluids provided by the preserve’s animal care team. The second calf of the year, born in late May was a stillborn.

“When you see them out there, you know, they’re born several weeks apart, and there’s an obvious difference in size between the two,” Paleczny said of the two newest calves.

He said the older bison calf’s reddish-brown newborn fur has darkened up as it’s grown. The older calf is a male and the sex of the younger one is not yet known. Because up-close-and-personal handling of the enormous animals is only done by preserve staff in a few circumstances, Paleczny said determining the sex of the other calf will rely on staff getting a good look at the way it pees.

With the new arrivals counted, Paleczny said the bison herd is up to 18 animals.

The Yukon is one of only a few places where wood bison live in the wild. The species’ range includes parts of British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba as well as the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. The bison were designated as endangered by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada in 1978 before the status was relaxed to threatened in 1988 and then to special concern in 2013.

As they are larger than their cousin the plains bison, the wood bison are the largest land mammal that is native to North America.

Those looking to see the newest bison may be able to catch a glimpse at the wildlife preserve. The next major event on the preserve’s calendar is its Wild Trick or Treat event set for Oct. 29. It will feature a scavenger hunt, bonfire, costume contest, special stories, and animal feeding at the preserve’s Carnivore Corner.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com