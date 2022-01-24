Outbreaks declared and extended at Whistle Bend, Copper Ridge care homes

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Whistle Bend Place.

Cases have been identified among staff and residents in three houses of the long-term care home, officials said on Jan. 24.

The Copper Ridge Place outbreak has also been extended after one new case was discovered on Jan. 21.

Outbreak management measures are in place at both care homes.

On Jan. 21, the acting chief medical officer also reported another death of a Yukon citizen from COVID-19.

The most recent death brings the total to 16 since the first death was reported in October 2020.

“I am saddened to report another COVID-19 death in the Yukon,” Elliott said. “My deepest sympathies go out to the individual’s family and friends. Out of respect for the individual and their family, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

The most recent case count for the territory as of Jan. 24 shows a total of 239 active cases, with 110 of those being new since Jan. 21. These numbers are based on PCR tests only and do not include results of at-home rapid tests.

Figures also show that as of Jan. 21, a total of 33,126 (or 92 per cent) of Yukoners over the age of 18 had received their first COVID-19 vaccination, with another 32,385 (or 89 per cent) receiving their second dose. A further 17,376 have received a booster shot.

In the 12 to 17 year category, a total of 2,277 or 85 per cent had received their first shot with 2,151 or 79 per cent receiving their second shot. A total of 24 have gotten their booster.

Finally in the five to 11 year category, 1,823 or 54 per cent had received their first shot with 13 receving their second. Many who have received their first shot in this category may not yet be eligable to receive their second given that the vaccine for five to 11 year olds became availalbe in early December and there’s an eight week period between the two doses.

Residents can make appointments for vaccinations at https://yukon.ca/en/appointments

(Stephanie Waddell)

Coronavirus