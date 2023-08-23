Outbreaks at 2 long-term care homes declared by Yukon’s top doctor

Outbreaks had been declared at Whistle Bend Place and Alexander McDonald Lodge

A crumpled tissue is pictured on Aug. 3, 2022. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Sudit Ranade has declared outbreaks at two long-term care homes to be over. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care homes in the Yukon have been officially called over by the territory’s top doctor.

An Aug. 22 email statement from Claire Robson, communications manager for the Health and Social Services department, confirmed illnesses had broken out at Whistle Bend Place in Whitehorse and Alexander McDonald Lodge in Dawson City.

Per the email, chief medical officer of health Dr. Sudit Ranade declared the outbreak in Whistle Bend’s long-term care home started on Aug. 10 and ended on Aug. 18.

“Movement of residents, visitors and staff to the affected house during the outbreak was minimized and only residents who tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms of respiratory infection were required to remain in their rooms,” according to the email.

Ranade declared the outbreak in Dawson City’s long-term care home started on Aug. 8 and ended on Aug. 15.

The email notes extra safety precautions are taken to protect residents, staff and visitors during active outbreaks.

“The chief medical officer of health works closely with Yukon Communicable Disease Control to execute evidence-informed recommendations to prevent further spread while minimizing the impact on people who live in settings with active outbreaks,” reads the email. It states that health and safety measures in long-term care homes may change at any time based on the guidance.

“The Government of Yukon will continue to communicate directly with impacted Yukoners in long-term care settings including their family, friends and loved ones to ensure they are aware of outbreak management procedures that have been put in place to keep staff and residents safe,” reads the email.

Robson clarified that respiratory surveillance reports are issued every second week during respiratory season, which is considered from late August to early June, and monthly for the rest of the year.

The next respiratory update is expected to go online during the week of Aug. 28.

