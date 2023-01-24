The Inuvik–Tuktoyaktuk Highway in the Caribou Hills, just north of Inuvik. (Samuell/Wikimedia Commons)

The Inuvik–Tuktoyaktuk Highway in the Caribou Hills, just north of Inuvik. (Samuell/Wikimedia Commons)

Ottawa, N.W.T. spend $14M on Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway

INUVIK, N.W.T. — The federal and Northwest Territories governments are together spending $14 million toward the rehabilitation of the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway.

They say work on the 137-kilometre highway is to include raising low-profile embankment areas, improving drainage and installing guardrails.

The highway between Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk opened in November 2017.

It was the first all-season road in Canada’s Arctic and was built in an area of continuous permafrost.

The federal government is to spend $10.5 million on the project, while the Northwest Territories is to contribute $3.5 million.

The governments say the highway helps residents in Tuktoyaktuk access essential services and goods and supports tourism.

“Being able to travel and access essential services year-round is so important to the lives of Northerners,” N.W.T. Liberal MP Michael McLeod said in a statement.

“The maintenance work will ensure continued access for the residents of Tuktoyaktuk to essential services, goods, tourism and ongoing economic opportunities.”

Research has indicated climate change and thawing permafrost are affecting infrastructure in the North, which is warming three times faster than the global average.

Scientists have been monitoring the permafrost along the Dempster and Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk highways.

The federal government says the project will make the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway more resilient and extend its lifespan.

— Canadian Press

Previous story
Police search Riverdale home in online dating, marketplace investigation: RCMP

Just Posted

Police vehicles outside a home near the intersection of Lewes Boulevard and Duke Road in Whitehorse’s Riverdale neighbourhood on Jan. 20. (Submitted)
Police search Riverdale home in online dating, marketplace investigation: RCMP

Premier Sandy Silver speaks during Question Period in 2018. One of his legacies is the steady accumulation of debt, says Keith Halliday. (Yukon News file)
Yukonomist: Legacy of debt

The former site of Macaulay Lodge at 2 Klondike Rd. in Riverdale. The Yukon Council On Aging has asked the City of Whitehorse to hold off on the proposed rezoning as efforts are underway to convince the Yukon government to use the land for seniors housing instead of selling it off. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Yukon Council on Aging wants senior housing on Macaulay Lodge site

Unlike his two brothers, Jack Pringle did not become a minister. After several years with the Mounted Police, he settled at Dalton Post, in the southwest Yukon, where he spent the remainder of his years, in a log cabin built by the Mounties during the gold rush. This photo was taken in July of 1944, almost exactly a year before his death. (C.H.D. Clarke/Gates collection)
History Hunter: The Pringle Family in the Yukon, a story revealed