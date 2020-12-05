Commissioner of Yukon Anglique Bernard, in her role as Chancellor of the Order of Yukon, announced the 2020 Order of the Yukon inductees in a statement Dec. 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Commissioner of Yukon Anglique Bernard, in her role as Chancellor of the Order of Yukon, announced the 2020 Order of the Yukon inductees in a statement Dec. 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Order of Yukon inductees announced

Ten Yukoners will receive territory’s highest honour

A list of 10 well-known Yukoners will be inducted into the Order of the Yukon on Jan. 1.

Commissioner of Yukon Angélique Bernard, in her role as Chancellor of the Order of Yukon, announced the 2020 inductees in a statement Dec. 2.

Named to the order are Pelly Construction founder and a supporter of numerous community groups Keith Bram, former MLA and commissioner (among other roles) Jack Cable, Tlingit language expert Bess Cooley, William Klassen who’s served in a number of roles in organizations in the territory, long-time family physician Dr. Sally MacDonald, Vuntut Gwitchin elder Agnes Mills, former MLA and commissioner (among other roles) Doug Phillips, Bertie Tom who has done extensive work in First Nation language revitalization, former Justice Ron Veale and Ta’an Kwäch’än elder Frances Woolsey.

They were chosen for their “demonstrated excellence and achievement and their outstanding contributions to the social, cultural or economic well-being of Yukon and its residents,” says a statement about the award.

“Congratulations to the 2020 Order of Yukon inductees who have greatly contributed to the development of our territory,” Bernard said. “Thank you to the nominators for bringing forward names of such deserving Yukoners and thank you to the Order of Yukon Advisory Council members who have the important but tough task of evaluating nominations.”

This will mark the second year the Order of Yukon is being presented. It’s described as the “highest honour in the territory” and awarded to individuals who have “demonstrated high achievement and made an outstanding contribution to society in Yukon.”

Recipients must also be Canadian citizens who have been or still are a long-time Yukoner and cannot currently be serving as a Member of Parliament, MLA, First Nations chief, councillor, mayor or judge.

An advisory panel is tasked with reviewing nominations and determining inductees.

Reached at his home Dec. 3, Cable said he was “very pleased” when he got the call informing him he would be inducted into the order.

A number of friends and family have called to congratulate him.

Having been in the territory for 50 years, Cable has been involved with a variety of groups and organizations outside of his previous work as an MLA and then the territory’s commissioner.

Originally from Ontario, Cable said for his first 10 years in the territory he’d make an annual trip back to his home province. After a decade though he realized Yukon was home.

“I wanted to contribute,” he said.

Cable went on to serve in a variety of roles including a number of volunteer positions with community groups in addition to his positions as an MLA and commissioner.

Cable said within the many roles he’s taken on, he was pleased to work on a number of projects focused on renewable energy and is happy to see renewable energy initiatives moving forward throughout the territory.

Other inductees are also being recognized for their extensive work, many in a variety of roles that have contributed to the territory.

The in-person formal ceremony that would normally be held on Jan. 1 recognizing the Order of Yukon inductees will not be held due to COVID-19. Instead a video recognizing the 2020 recipients is being produced and will be livestreamed on the commissioner’s Facebook page Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

