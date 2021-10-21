Online cannabis sales coming to Yukon

Right now only the official government store can do so.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Allister Kucheream, left, and Dave Galbraith of Kelly Construction prepare to hang the Cannabis Yukon storefront sign in Whitehorse on Oct. 17, just over an hour before the store opens its doors to public for the first time.

The government plans to allow private cannabis shops in the Yukon to conduct their online shops and home delivery.

“This amendment to the Cannabis Control and Regulation Act would pave the way for private cannabis retailers in the Yukon to sell products online and deliver them to Yukoners over the age of 19,” said the Minister responsible for the Yukon Liquor Corporation Ranj Pillai in a statement.

A change to the Cannabis Control and Regulation Act, introduced in the legislature on Oct. 18, would allow the new rules to come into effect. Despite five licensed cannabis retailers in the territory, only the government’s website is currently permitted to sell online.

During COVID-19, the Civil Emergency Measures Act allowed patrons to pre-purchase from cannabis shops online in order to allow curbside pickup.

The change to the system was applauded by retailers, who proceeded to set up online shops. The order to allow curbside shopping was eventually repealed with a promise that the laws would eventually be permanently modified to allow for e-commerce.

According to the Yukon Liquor Corporation’s annual report on cannabis, Yukoners spent over $6 million on cannabis products, a growth of about half a million compared to the previous year. Of that amount, only $12,000 took place through online sales.

