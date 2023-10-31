RCMP are investigating a car crash in Dawson City that left one person dead. (Black Press Media/File)

RCMP are investigating a car crash in Dawson City that left one person dead. (Black Press Media/File)

One person dead following car crash in Dawson

Another faces charges of impaired driving causing death, refusing to provide breath samples

An Oct. 29 car crash on the Dome Road in Dawson City has left one person dead and another facing charges of impaired driving causing death and refusing to provide breath samples.

In an Oct. 31 statement, Yukon RCMP said officers were called to the scene at 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 29.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were leaving a party when the vehicle struck a large steel gate that pierced the side of the car the passenger was in, RCMP said.

The passenger died at the scene. The driver is set to appear in court in December.

An investigation is ongoing.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Emergency exercise tests Yukon officials’ response to violent storm and destroyed power grid
Next story
Four deaths of people using the Whitehorse Emergency shelter will be subject of a coroner’s inquest

Just Posted

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has announced the date of an inquest into four deaths of people accessing services at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter in 2022 and 2023. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News Files)
Four deaths of people using the Whitehorse Emergency shelter will be subject of a coroner’s inquest

RCMP are investigating a car crash in Dawson City that left one person dead. (Black Press Media/File)
One person dead following car crash in Dawson

Haines Junction village council was presented with a recreational needs assessment at an Oct. 25 council meeting. (Village of Haines Junction/Facebook)
Recreation report presented at Haines Junction village council meeting

x
Yukonomist: Eggs and the Yukon consumer