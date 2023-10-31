One person dead following car crash in Dawson

An Oct. 29 car crash on the Dome Road in Dawson City has left one person dead and another facing charges of impaired driving causing death and refusing to provide breath samples.

In an Oct. 31 statement, Yukon RCMP said officers were called to the scene at 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 29.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were leaving a party when the vehicle struck a large steel gate that pierced the side of the car the passenger was in, RCMP said.

The passenger died at the scene. The driver is set to appear in court in December.

An investigation is ongoing.

