One of two men missing from Faro found dead after other rescued

One of the two men reported missing from the Faro area last month after last being seen bound an extended wilderness trip has been found deceased.

Police issued a notice on June 22 stating that Evan Russell and Mitchell Fichten, both 28, had left Faro by boat in October 2021 with a plan and equipment for a long stay in the backcountry.

A few days later, an update was posted stating that Fichten had been found alive by RCMP and conservation officers with assistance from Capital Helicopters. The notice stated that he was receiving medical attention.

On July 19, the RCMP provided a further update on the search stating that human remains were located in their search area on July 1 and recovered with assistance from the Yukon Coroner’s Service. The RCMP notice states the coroner confirmed that the remains located in the remote area are those of Russell.

Russell’s remains were found amid a search by boat and helicopter that continued in the days after Fichten was found. The search resulted in the discovery of a camp where Russell was last known to be during the winter months.

Police say no criminal cause is suspected in Russell’s death but the coroner’s service is continuing to investigate.

“The YCS and RCMP extends condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Russell and the community of Faro. Appreciation is extended to the personnel and cooperating agencies who assisted in this effort,” the RCMP notice reads.

(Jim Elliot)