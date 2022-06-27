One of two men missing after extended trip into wilderness near Faro found

Evan Russell, one of the two men reported missing from the Faro area on June 14. (RCMP Image)

Police say one of two men reported missing earlier this month after leaving Faro last October has been found.

The RCMP announced they were searching for Evan Russell and Mitchell Fichten, both 28 years old, on June 22 after their families reported them missing on June 14.

On June 25 police offered an update on the search, stating that Fichten was found alive by RCMP officers, conservation officers and staff from Capital Helicopters. The man is receiving medical attention.

“Mr. Fichten was located in a remote region and police are asking that others not attend areas where searches are known to be taking place. Authorities involved in the search have the resources and expertise required to continue following leads in the search for Mr. Russell,” The June 25 update from the RCMP reads.

Police say they have updated Fichten and Russell’s families regarding the search and pledged further updates for the public in the coming days.

Fichten and Russell left Faro last October in a boat loaded with supplies, intending to spend an extended amount of time in the Yukon backcountry.

Russell, who remains missing, is described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. In October 2021 when he departed Faro he had a full beard.

Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

(Jim Elliot)