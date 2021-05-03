Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

One new case of COVID-19 in the Yukon

Case number 82 is the territory’s only active case

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the Yukon’s chief medical officer, has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the territory.

Case number 82 is positive for COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. It is the Yukon’s only active case.

The affected person is in Whitehorse. The case is travel-related and linked to an outbreak in another jurisdiction.

According to a May 3 press release, there were no public exposures associated with this case and the individual is self isolating.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can book a test online or via phone at 867-393-3083.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus

