One man in hospital, another in custody, after alleged stabbing in Porter Creek

Yukon News file A 21-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing in Porter Creek on May 14.

One man is in hospital with non life-threatening injuries and another is in police custody following an alleged stabbing that is under investigation by the Whitehorse RCMP.

Police were called to a home in the Porter Creek neighbourhood at 5:20 a.m. on Friday, May 14. According to a statement from the RCMP, a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The suspect police were searching for had fled the scene. A police dog was called in and officers found their suspect in a wooded area. Police say the 21-year-old man they arrested is in custody ahead of a court appearance where he faces multiple criminal code charges.

(Jim Elliot)

RCMP