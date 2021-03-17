Whitehorse firefighters battle a fire in a backyard shed in Copper Ridge in Whitehorse on March 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

One dead after fire in Copper Ridge

The RCMP, Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse Fire are currently investigating.

One person has died after a morning fire in Copper Ridge.

Whitehorse Fire Department was called to the scene around 9 a.m. on March 17.

Two fire trucks arrived to respond on Falcon Drive. A converted shed structure in the backyard was billowing smoke as firefighters responded by hosing down the structure with water.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered a small detached structure in the rear of property, which was fully involved with fire. Crews aggressively attacked the fire, successfully confining and extinguishing it,” the department said.

“Sadly, during the efforts to extinguish the fire, one individual was found deceased inside the structure.”

The RCMP, Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse Fire Department are currently investigating.

More to come.

