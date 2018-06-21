Yukon Housing Corporation units on Taylor Street in Whitehorse. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)

One-day event focuses on Yukon housing woes

Territory suffers from low vacancy rate, aging rental stock

It seems like a contradiction that in a place like the Yukon, there could be a shortage of land. But that’s the case, said Mary Cameron, vice president of corporate services for Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC).

Cameron was speaking at Northern R.E.N.T., a regional education networking and trade show that took place at the Yukon Convention Centre June 12. The one-day event was put on by YHC and the B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association.

Panel discussions touched on creating more housing opportunities by developing partnerships with Indigenous communities, ways of creating community within various kinds of housing developments, and tenant challenges. There was also a bus tour of recent developments in Whitehorse, including Blood Ties’ tiny house project, and other developments spearheaded by non-governmental organizations.

“(Those) agencies had vision, had capacity and ran with it so that’s the key point when we reference partnerships,” said Cameron.

She was speaking at Housing in the North, a presentation about the unique logistical challenges associated with development in the territories.

She told the audience of roughly 20 that the population in the Yukon has grown at a rate of about 620 people per year over the last 10 years. The median rent was $1,000, she said, and in 2017, the vacancy rate was 2.8 per cent.

She also said rental properties in the Yukon are, overall, in worse shape than elsewhere in Canada, with 12.5 per cent in need of major repairs. That’s twice the national average.

Still, she said, things are happening, even if it doesn’t always feel that way, and YHC is hoping for a number of new projects to be up and running within the next 16 to 18 months.

Some of these will come about as a result of the developer loan program and the housing initiatives fund.

YHC had heard, she said, that it was tough for small developers to secure financing through traditional means such as banks, so this was a response to that need.

The housing initiatives fund, which was just announced, will see the Yukon government providing $3.6 million to fund more housing in the territory, including affordable rentals and supportive housing.

Funding will begin rolling out this year and continue to 2023.

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Oregon family confirmed alive and safe in northern BC

Just Posted

Nature, history drive artist inspiration for Created at the Canyon

Put on by the Yukon Conservation Society, the event sees six artists create work at Miles Canyon

New routes top priority for Whitehorse transit plan

Full Sunday service still off the table, though plan proposes pilot project

City mulls replacing Handy Bus with taxi vouchers

‘Whitehorse Transit must take steps to provide a sustainable solution’

Firefighter was ‘trying to right a wrong’ before fatal crash, says family

‘It only takes a second for tragedy to strike’

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

UPDATE: Missing Oregon family confirmed alive and safe in northern BC

Family may have intentionally wandered into wilderness

Yukon Roller Girls, North Coast Nightmares face off at Scar Wars

‘Our jammers had to work a little bit harder than they’re used to’

Neighbours slam proposed Copper Ridge townhouses

Property values, parking cited as cause for concern

One-day event focuses on Yukon housing woes

Territory suffers from low vacancy rate, aging rental stock

Mosquito Enduro-X kickstarts racing season

‘It’s fun, family-type racing and it gets the kids out and riding’

U Kon Echelon hosts Tour de Whitehorse

The Tour de Whitehorse cycling stage race hosted by the U Kon… Continue reading

Whitehorse man sentenced to house arrest after threatening coworker with axe

Ram Naresh Prasad pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and uttering death threats

Former Goody’s employee drops sexual harassment lawsuit

The Yukon Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit against a Whitehorse gas… Continue reading

Most Read