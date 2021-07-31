On Yukon Time: Great Yukon Summer Edition funding given to 57 recipients

Yukoners have been able to access the Great Yukon Summer Travel Rebate Program that gives them a 25 per cent discount on tourism packages in the territory.

On July 27, the Government of Yukon announced the recipients of the On Yukon Time: Great Yukon Summer Edition events funding program.

The On Yukon Time program offered a total of $500,000 for festivals, events and other summer activities across the Yukon. The fund was not limited to existing events.

“New events are not limited to arts and culture content but can be a wider range of activities that encourage Yukon travel and were bringing together individuals to appreciate and enjoy the diversity of the territory,” said Tourism and Culture Minister Ranj Pillai at the Great Yukon Summer announcement press conference in May.

The fund was part of the government’s ongoing commitment to assist Yukon businesses and organizations with COVID-19 impacts and recovery to help develop, adapt and expand the reach of Yukon festivals, events and other summer activities.

The funding was distributed through two channels.

Up to $250,000 was for organizers of events already getting funding through the Arts Fund or the Arts Operating Fund. And, a minimum of $250,000 for events and initiatives not already receiving funding from the Department of Tourism and Culture.

“Our government recognizes the important role the territory’s festivals, events and other summer activities play in the livelihood of Yukon artists and businesses and for Yukoners themselves,” said Pillai in a press release.

“The response to this special funding stream has been tremendous, proving once again that creativity can flourish during challenging times.”

In total, there were 57 recipients of the On Yukon Time fund and include non-profit societies, industry and community associations and collectives, First Nations and municipal governments as well as Yukon businesses.

Eligible expenses of the fund include administration fees, production and promotional expenses and other costs directly relating to the project.

The successful applicants got up to 80 per cent of eligible expenses to a maximum of $15,000. Existing events were required to demonstrate a newly expanded component, whether it be larger size, expanded scope or reduced barriers to participation.

Twenty-three existing organizations got a total of $141,446 while $362,485 went to 34 new, previously unfunded recipients.

The On Yukon Time: Great Yukon Summer Edition is a one-time funding opportunity for public events and festivals taking place between June 21 and Sept. 30.

The full list recipients can be found online.

The third component of the Great Yukon Summer campaign was the development program for Yukon businesses.

Tourism outfits and operators are eligible to receive up to $2,000 toward advertising from a Yukon marketing professional or publication to promote their packages.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Tourism