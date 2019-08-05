Old Crow residents asked to conserve water after water truck breaks down

The community’s main water truck broke down after delivering water to about half the community Aug. 5

Residents in Old Crow are being asked to use their water carefully after the community’s main water truck broke down on Aug. 5.

Peter Frost, a foreman with the Department of Highways and Public Works’ transportation maintenance branch, told the News that the truck first broke down over the weekend. He was able to do an ad-hoc repair, but the truck broke down again, this time for good, after delivering water to about half of Old Crow’s residents the morning of Aug. 5.

Old Crow draws its water from two wells. The water is then processed at a local treatment plant before being trucked to residents.

Frost said he’s waiting on two things now — for a new parts, including a radiator, to be shipped up from down south, and for approval to use the community’s back-up water truck in the meantime.

The back-up truck needs to be disinfected of any possible contaminants or debris and cleared by the Yukon’s environmental health services branch before it can be used. Frost said he’d sent out swab samples and expects to have results back by Aug. 6.

The new radiator is expected to arrive in the community either on Aug. 6 or 7, Department of Highways and Public Works spokesperson Oshea Jephson said.

In the meantime, Frost said notices have been posted around the community asking residents to use water efficiently, and that he was hopeful that the backup truck would be on the road by tomorrow.

“I think we’ll be alright with the other truck. I’m hoping we are,” he said.

“This is a remote community,” he added. “The trucks break down once in awhile and you just can’t ask for miracles when it comes to mechanics or parts. It’s gotta comes from the States, some of the parts, so we do the best we can.”

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Wolverine receivership hearing on pause after Yukon Zinc files for protection

Just Posted

Old Crow residents asked to conserve water after water truck breaks down

The community’s main water truck broke down after delivering water to about half the community Aug. 5

Wolverine receivership hearing on pause after Yukon Zinc files for protection

“It’s like putting a band-aid on an open chest wound”

‘Just blatant disregard for transparency’: groups take Trump administration to court over unreleased ANWR records

The complaint says requests haven’t been responded to, that statutory time limits have been ignored

Whitehorse continues work on asset management plan

The plan, laying out everything the city owns, will be a continuous effort, staff say

YG department can disregard seven out of 30 ATIPP requests filed by one person, IPC rules

Diane McLeod-McKay found that the seven requests were systematic and would cause undue burden on department

Whitehorse council news, briefly

Some of the issues discussed at the July 29 council meeting

EDITORIAL: Transit users shouldn’t have to be hermits on Sundays

Sunday buses would do more than move people

Driving with Jens: Road tripping on the Top of the World Highway

It’s hard to be a tourist in your own hometown or region.… Continue reading

The Yukon’s growing food scene served up at annual food fest

The Yukon Culinary Festival kicks off this week

Yukonomist: Yukon housing, labour and Adam Smith’s invisible hand

‘Despite living in an area the size of France with just 40,000 people, we have somehow engineered a land shortage for ourselves.’

History Hunter: The time that Dawson City died – for a day

During the Klondike gold rush, the dance halls, saloons and theatres of… Continue reading

King wins big at World Eskimo-Indian Olympics

Whitehorse’s Emily King returned from Fairbanks, Alaska, with seven medals to her name

Learning to Lead hockey camp returns to Whitehorse

“The big thing for me is loving the game and enjoying it every day — I think that’s huge”

Most Read