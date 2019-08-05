Old Crow residents asked to conserve water after water truck breaks down

The community’s main water truck broke down after delivering water to about half the community Aug. 5

Residents in Old Crow are being asked to use their water carefully after the community’s main water truck broke down on Aug. 5.

Peter Frost, a foreman with the Department of Highways and Public Works’ transportation maintenance branch, told the News that the truck first broke down over the weekend. He was able to do an ad-hoc repair, but the truck broke down again, this time for good, after delivering water to about half of Old Crow’s residents the morning of Aug. 5.

Old Crow draws its water from two wells. The water is then processed at a local treatment plant before being trucked to residents.

Frost said he’s waiting on two things now — for a new parts, including a radiator, to be shipped up from down south, and for approval to use the community’s back-up water truck in the meantime.

The back-up truck needs to be disinfected of any possible contaminants or debris and cleared by the Yukon’s environmental health services branch before it can be used. Frost said he’d sent out swab samples and expects to have results back by Aug. 6.

The new radiator is expected to arrive in the community either on Aug. 6 or 7, Department of Highways and Public Works spokesperson Oshea Jephson said.

In the meantime, Frost said notices have been posted around the community asking residents to use water efficiently, and that he was hopeful that the backup truck would be on the road by tomorrow.

“I think we’ll be alright with the other truck. I’m hoping we are,” he said.

“This is a remote community,” he added. “The trucks break down once in awhile and you just can’t ask for miracles when it comes to mechanics or parts. It’s gotta comes from the States, some of the parts, so we do the best we can.”

