Old Crow hosts 21st Yukon Forum

Yukon First Nations and government representatives met June 16 in the northern community

Premier Sandy Silver and his Cabinet, Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston and the Yukon First Nations Chiefs met in Old Crow on June 16 for the Yukon Forum. (Council of Yukon First Nations/Facebook)

The Yukon Forum brought together Yukon First Nations and territorial government leaders in person and virtually last week for the 21st time in five-and-a-half years.

Premier Sandy Silver and his cabinet ministers, Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston and Yukon First Nations chiefs, as well as elders from the community, met in Old Crow at the Darius Elias Community Centre on June 16.

The forum is held up to four times each year, as per the Working Together declaration signed by Yukon government representatives in January 2017.

“All of these conversations every time are extremely significant,” Silver told reporters June 16 via a teleconference call.

He said the group toured the Sree Vyah solar project and berry patches that have been preserved in the small town of a few hundred people.

The leaders told reporters they primarily talked about climate change and Yukon’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-spirit+ People strategy released in December 2020.

Silver said they also discussed decisions that have been made together and “how we really strengthened bonds” over the past two-and-a-half years related to COVID-19.

