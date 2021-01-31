A dirt biker races through a treed path during a harescramble race in Whitehorse on Sep. 19, 2020. The Yukon government has launched an Off-Road Vehicle Management Area Regulation to combat the environmental impacts of all-terrain vehicles. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A dirt biker races through a treed path during a harescramble race in Whitehorse on Sep. 19, 2020. The Yukon government has launched an Off-Road Vehicle Management Area Regulation to combat the environmental impacts of all-terrain vehicles. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Off-road vehicles restricted in three management areas

The Yukon government has launched an Off-Road Vehicle Management Area Regulation to combat the environmental impacts of quads and similar vehicles.

“Off-road vehicles give Yukoners access to the backcountry for work, hunting and recreation, and this access may have impacts on sensitive terrain and habitats,” said Ranj Pillai, minister of energy, mines and resources, in a press release.

The new regulations are intended to protect the landscape while still allowing off-road vehicles to traverse the Yukon, Pillai said.

The regulations affect quads, side-by-sides, mini-bikes, dirt bikes and water vehicles.

Under the regulation, three management areas have been outlined where off-road vehicle use is restricted: the Ddhaw Ghro Habitat Protection Area between the Pelly and Stewart Rivers; the West Hart River region of the Peel Watershed; and alpine areas at elevations higher than 1,400 metres.

The management areas designate where off-road vehicles can be used year-round as well as seasonal restrictions.

Snowmobiles are not restricted in these three areas.

Outside the management areas, Yukoners are free to continue using off-road vehicles on existing trails and roads.

New off-road management areas may be created depending on land-use planning and habitat protection areas.

Governments and other groups can submit a proposal identifying sensitive areas that could benefit from vehicle restrictions. The Yukon government will not begin accepting proposals until Jan. 29, 2022.

The new regulation also allows for temporary restrictions to protect sensitive areas.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

VehiclesYukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Parties rally for candidate nominations ahead of territorial election

Just Posted

Tycho Roy-Gelinas, 12, passes a gate during the Toyota Canada Grom Series boardercross event hosted by Snowboard Yukon hosted by on Jan. 24 at Mount Sima. (Jon Gelinas/Submitted)
Snowboarders take centre stage at Mount Sima

Snowboard Yukon hosted its first event of the season, a Toyota Canada… Continue reading

A Yukon resident casts a ballot during the 2016 election. All three Yukon parties have announced their candidates that will be running in the upcoming 2021 territorial election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Parties rally for candidate nominations ahead of territorial election

Most sitting MLAs have announced they will seek another term

Yukon Big Game Outfitters Ltd. is challenging the Yukon government in court over the decision to reduce their caribou quota to zero and asking for the release of documentation explaining the decision. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Outfitter requests documents clarifying decision on zero caribou quota in Supreme Court

Counsel representing Yukon Big Game Outfitters Ltd. says more information on decision is required

Council of Yukon First Nations hiring coordinator for FASD Action Plan

The Yukon’s Fetal Alcohlism Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Action Plan was released in 2019

Parks and recreation manager Landon Kulych presents a proposed bylaw during a council and senior management roundtable discussion on Jan. 28, which would allow for class 1 and 2 ebikes on all city trails. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
E-bike bylaw work rolls forward

Bylaw could come forward for adoption this spring

A dirt biker races through a treed path during a harescramble race in Whitehorse on Sep. 19, 2020. The Yukon government has launched an Off-Road Vehicle Management Area Regulation to combat the environmental impacts of all-terrain vehicles. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Off-road vehicles restricted in three management areas

The Yukon government has launched an Off-Road Vehicle Management Area Regulation to… Continue reading

Mike Thomas/Yukon News file Five Yukon filmmaking teams are now able to move forward with projects thanks to grant funding.
More than $40,000 awarded in filmmaking grants

Five Yukon filmmaking teams are now able to move forward with projects… Continue reading

The Yukon Aviation Committee met with government officials earlier this month to discuss airport regulations and a 10-year aviation investment strategy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Aviation Committee responds to airport regulations, 10-year plan

The Yukon Aviation Committee met with government officials earlier this month to… Continue reading

Judges and spectators watch as a Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon flies off the jump during Simapalooza’s Big Air competition in Whitehorse on April 7, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukoner competes at slopestyle, big air World Cup events

With four out of eight possible events cancelled, Geoffroy-Gagnon faces tricky season

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser, seen here at the 2016 national team trials, and her Canadian teammates have already competed in a handful of events this winter. (Submitted)
Yukoner, Team Canada competing at IBU World Cup

Nadia Moser has already had a handful of World Cup events this winter

Dahria Beatty competes in the 2018 Arctic Circle Race in Sisimiut, Greenland. Beatty is back in Europe for the cross-country World Cup, having made her season debut on Jan. 24 in Lahti, Finland. (Photo courtesy of Arctic Circle Race)
Beatty begins World Cup season

Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty is back in Europe for the cross-country World Cup,… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by city council this week

Yukon University roundabout entrance in Whitehorse on Jan. 28. Another $50,000 in funding has been announced for an integrated mental health and wellness strategy being developed for students and staff at Yukon University. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Work continues on YukonU mental health and wellness strategy

Draft document expected in the fall

Most Read