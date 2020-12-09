OCP change approved for section of former tank farm

The 7.3-hectare section of land at the former tank farm site has been designated for industrial/commercial use after Whitehorse city council passed the third reading of a bylaw to change the designation at the Dec. 7 council meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A 7.3-hectare parcel of land at the former tank farm site is now designated for commercial and industrial use.

At its Dec. 7 meeting, Whitehorse city council passed third reading of a bylaw to change the designation of the site behind Wasson Place and Burns Road in the city’s Official Community Plan.

Third reading came forward following a ministerial review of the OCP change that’s aimed at eventually seeing the former tank farm site developed.

While the designation change of the parcel of land provides for commercial/industrial use in that area, it could also help move planned residential development forward in other parts of the tank farm.

As it was highlighted in previous reports that have come forward to council, after remediation work to the site was done, it was found this section was no longer suitable for residential development, though it could be used for commercial/industrial purposes.

Developers plan to level the area, using gravel that’s taken out for other areas of development in the tank farm while also getting this area ready for commercial/industrial use.

A buffer will be required between the industrial area and any residential areas.

Ahead of any development moving forward though, further zoning approval and development agreements will need to be in place.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council