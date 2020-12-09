The 7.3-hectare section of land at the former tank farm site has been designated for industrial/commercial use after Whitehorse city council passed the third reading of a bylaw to change the designation at the Dec. 7 council meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The 7.3-hectare section of land at the former tank farm site has been designated for industrial/commercial use after Whitehorse city council passed the third reading of a bylaw to change the designation at the Dec. 7 council meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

OCP change approved for section of former tank farm

A 7.3-hectare parcel of land at the former tank farm site is now designated for commercial and industrial use.

At its Dec. 7 meeting, Whitehorse city council passed third reading of a bylaw to change the designation of the site behind Wasson Place and Burns Road in the city’s Official Community Plan.

Third reading came forward following a ministerial review of the OCP change that’s aimed at eventually seeing the former tank farm site developed.

While the designation change of the parcel of land provides for commercial/industrial use in that area, it could also help move planned residential development forward in other parts of the tank farm.

As it was highlighted in previous reports that have come forward to council, after remediation work to the site was done, it was found this section was no longer suitable for residential development, though it could be used for commercial/industrial purposes.

Developers plan to level the area, using gravel that’s taken out for other areas of development in the tank farm while also getting this area ready for commercial/industrial use.

A buffer will be required between the industrial area and any residential areas.

Ahead of any development moving forward though, further zoning approval and development agreements will need to be in place.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Increased violence in Yukon homes called the ‘hidden pandemic’
Next story
Alaska officials say landslide danger remains after storm

Just Posted

The Coast Guard is responding to rainfall-fueled landslides in Haines, shown here from a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk, on Dec. 3. (Lt. Erick Oredson/U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Alaska officials say landslide danger remains after storm

The Yukon government has said it is standing by to provide help if requested

Ketsia Houde-Mclennan, acting executive director of the Women’s Transition Home in Whitehorse, poses for a photo outside Betty’s Place in Whitehorse on Dec. 8. Women stuck at home with their abusers is the hidden pandemic, said Houde-Mclennan. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Increased violence in Yukon homes called the ‘hidden pandemic’

Two women’s shelters are recording a surge of clientele in recent months

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Yukon’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speak at a COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on Nov. 19. Hanley and Silver gave holiday advice to Yukoners celebrating around town or welcoming friends and family for a visit during the latest COVID-19 update on Dec. 8. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
As case count creeps upward, government officials give holiday advice

New measure requires bars and restaurants take down contact info

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Dec. 9, 2020

Sport Yukon held its 45th annual Member Awards on Dec. 3, recognizing the achievements of nearly 80 athletes, coaches, volunteers and administrators from 16 different organizations. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Sport Yukon hands out the hardware, virtually

Awards ceremony recognizes athletes, coaches, volunteers and administrators

The city has moved a step closer to designating a 56.3-hectare site in Whistle Bend for residential use on Dec. 7 when Whitehorse city council approved second reading of an Official Community Plan amendment. (Courtesy City of Whitehorse)
Designation change for future area of Whistle Bend moves forward

Proposal will now undergo ministerial review

The 7.3-hectare section of land at the former tank farm site has been designated for industrial/commercial use after Whitehorse city council passed the third reading of a bylaw to change the designation at the Dec. 7 council meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
OCP change approved for section of former tank farm

A 7.3-hectare parcel of land at the former tank farm site is… Continue reading

Conservation officers search for a black bear in the Riverdale area in Whitehorse on Sept. 17. It’s been an average year for bear conflict in the territory, according to staff from the Department of Environment. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Average year for bear-human conflict, say conservation officials

“We want to get this number as low as we possibly can.”

In 1909, Joseph Kavetzki took over Brown’s Harness Shop, depicted here, reconstructed, 90 years later. Third Avenue in Dawson, south of Princess Street, was the heart of the blue collar industrial section of gold rush Dawson. (Michael Gates/Yukon News)
History Hunter: The Yukon is rich in hidden history

I had worked for a few months in my new position as… Continue reading

A sign outside the Yukon Inn Convention Centre indicates Yukoners can get a flu vaccine inside. As of Dec. 4, the vaccinations won’t be available at the convention centre. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Whitehorse Convention Centre ends flu vaccination service early

Flu vaccinations won’t be available at the Whitehorse Convention Centre after Dec.… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Kindness, shingles and speed limits

Letters to the editor published Dec. 4, 2020

ASDF
COMMENTARY: Land use planning must include industry

Carl Schulze Special to the News This commentary is a response to… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Most Read