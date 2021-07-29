The sun sets over Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says people living in the territory will no longer be required to wear masks starting Friday, but he says they are still strongly encouraged. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)

The sun sets over Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says people living in the territory will no longer be required to wear masks starting Friday, but he says they are still strongly encouraged. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)

Nunavut to drop its mask mandate Friday

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut’s chief public health officer says people living in the territory will no longer be required to wear masks starting Friday, but he says they are still strongly encouraged.

Dr. Michael Patterson says indoor public gatherings — such as in community halls — will also be allowed to have 75 per cent capacity.

Restaurants, bars, theatres and places of worship can open to 75-per-cent capacity and there will be no limits on outdoor gatherings.

Friday marks two weeks since Iqaluit’s COVID-19 outbreak was declared over, which Patterson says is the benchmark for further easing restrictions.

Iqaluit’s first case was declared on April 15 and an outbreak swelled to 253 cases, with the last person recovering in late June.

The government says 66 per cent of Nunavut’s eligible population is fully vaccinated and there are no cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

— The Canadian Press

Nunavut

Previous story
Whitehorse man wins $1 million with lottery ticket
Next story
Mary Simon sets stage for shift prioritizing Indigenous ways: Yukon leaders

Just Posted

Dave Blottner, executive director at the Whitehorse Food Bank, said the food bank will still require masks, safe six inside. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Not all Yukon businesses, institutions will ease mask-wearing in their facilities

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
Another Yukoner loses life to COVID-19, seven new cases reported

A development incentive has been approved by Whitehorse city council for an apartment complex planned for Keno Way in Whistle Bend. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Whitehorse condo project will receive $91,770 city incentive

A report on the socio-economic effects of the Minto Mine near Pelly Crossing shows largely neutral or positive effects of its operation between 2016 and 2018. (File Photo)
Socio-economic report lauds Minto Mine’s role in economic growth