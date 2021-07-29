Nunavut to drop its mask mandate Friday

The sun sets over Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says people living in the territory will no longer be required to wear masks starting Friday, but he says they are still strongly encouraged. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut’s chief public health officer says people living in the territory will no longer be required to wear masks starting Friday, but he says they are still strongly encouraged.

Dr. Michael Patterson says indoor public gatherings — such as in community halls — will also be allowed to have 75 per cent capacity.

Restaurants, bars, theatres and places of worship can open to 75-per-cent capacity and there will be no limits on outdoor gatherings.

Friday marks two weeks since Iqaluit’s COVID-19 outbreak was declared over, which Patterson says is the benchmark for further easing restrictions.

Iqaluit’s first case was declared on April 15 and an outbreak swelled to 253 cases, with the last person recovering in late June.

The government says 66 per cent of Nunavut’s eligible population is fully vaccinated and there are no cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

— The Canadian Press

Nunavut