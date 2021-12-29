Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson speaks to reporters during a press conference in Iqaluit on May 31. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)

Nunavut extends lockdown as COVID-19 infections surge

IQALUIT — Nunavut is extending its “circuit-breaker” lockdown as a rise in COVID-19 infections pushes the territory’s health-care system to a breaking point.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the territory now has 74 cases in eight communities after having zero cases on Dec. 21.

Premier P.J. Akeeagok says a ban on indoor gatherings that was put in place before Christmas is being extended to Jan. 17 as a result of the rising case counts of the Omicron variant.

Libraries, gyms, arenas and churches must also remain closed and restaurants are limited to takeout food only.

Patterson says testing and contact tracing is causing the strain on Nunavut’s health-care system and its workers.

He says he’s also concerned about rising cases in the coming weeks as people return to the territory from the south after the holidays.

— The Canadian Press

