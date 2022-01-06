Nunavut is no longer testing for COVID-19 in most scenarios, Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)

Nunavut is no longer testing for COVID-19 in most scenarios, Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)

Nunavut changes COVID-19 testing to free up health-care resources

IQALUIT — Nunavut will no longer offer lab-confirmed testing for communities with COVID-19 to free up health-care resources.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says that means Nunavut’s case counts will no longer reflect the total number of infections.

Laboratory PCR tests will only be used to confirm COVID-19 in communities without previous cases and for people and staff in high-risk settings, including long-term care and front-line health workers.

Patterson says rapid testing will be used in the territory and shipments of the kits are to arrive in Nunavut in the coming days.

There are 244 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut spread over 12 communities, the territory’s largest outbreak to date.

Health minister John Main says he expects COVID-19 to be in all of Nunavut’s 25 communities by the end of the month.

— The Canadian Press

