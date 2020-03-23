Northwestel waives internet overage fees, increases monthly caps after CRTC application approved

Customers on cable internet, including Whitehorse, will have overage fees waived for March and April

The Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission has approved Northwestel’s application to waive overage fees for cable internet customers for March and April. (Yukon News file photo)

Northwestel is waiving internet overage fees for March and April for residential customers in communities with cable connections across the North, including Whitehorse and Carcross.

Other communities will see 50 per cent, 100 per cent or 100 GB of additional monthly usage during the same time period.

The telecommunications company announced the changes, effective immediately, in a press release shortly before 5:30 p.m. on March 23.

“These measures are part of Northwestel’s COVID-19 response to facilitate increased telework across the North,” the press release says.

“…Customers do not need to take any action to receive this temporary benefit, which will be applied automatically to customer bills.”

According to the press release, all overage fees in March and April will be waived for residential customers in seven communities in the Yukon, British Columbia, Northwest Territories and Alberta served by cable internet. The Yukon communities covered by this are Whitehorse and Carcross.

Meanwhile, Nunavut satellite DSL customers will see a 100 per cent monthly usage increase and satellite DSL customers (in the Yukon, Old Crow) will see a 50 per cent monthly usage increase.

All other customers, serviced by terrestrial DSL, will get an additional 100 GB a month for March and April.

The change comes after Northwestel submitted an urgent application to the Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on March 16. The company had to re-submit the application later that week after the CRTC determined the original application had made the waiving of overage fees conditional on the CRTC restoring a local subsidy that’s being phased out.

Northwestel is federally-regulated, which is why it had to apply to the CRTC before implementing the measures.

A full list of northern communities and what relief they’re eligible for is available on Northwestel’s website.

