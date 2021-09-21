Northwestel upgrades to disrupt internet tonight

As Northwestel continues to make improvements to its DSL network, some service disruption can be anticipated between 12:01 a.m. and 3:01 a.m. on Sept. 22.

In a public service announcement, Northwestel said the interruptions could impact DSL customers in Whitehorse, Pelly Crossing, Destruction Bay, Beaver Creek, Haines Junction, Faro, Ross River, Tagish, Mayo, Teslin, Carcross, Marsh Lake, Carmacks, and Keno.

The disruption time will vary, but shouldn’t be more than three hours. Local and long distancing call will continue to be available, including the ability to call 911 from a landline or mobile phone.

“We thank our customers for their understanding as these upgrades occur,” officials with Northwestel said.

(Stephanie Waddell)

Internet and Telecom