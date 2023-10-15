Northwestel is donating $450,000 over five years to the Yukon Hospital Foundation for its mental wellness unit. Left to right are Northwestel vice-president of customer experience Tammy April, Yukon Hosiptal Foundation president Karen Forward and Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee. (Courtesy/Sarah Lewis)

Northwestel announces funding for the Yukon Hospital Foundation

Money will go towards mental wellness unit

Northwestel announced it will put $450,000 in donations over the next five years into the Yukon Hospital Foundation’s Building Better Together Campaign.

The campaign aims to raise a total of $2 million for the new 12-bed mental wellness unit at Whitehorse General Hospital, with this year’s Northwestel Festival of Trees events set to raise funds for the unit.

This will mark the 20th anniversary of the festival, which serves as a major fundraiser for the foundation through a series of events and activities around the Christmas season.

“Looking back over the past 20 years, we have been honoured to support so many critical health care services brought to Yukoners. From Canada’s first MRI north of 60 to critical pediatric care for our youngest Yukoners, we’re proud to continue our partnership with the Yukon Hospital Foundation,” Northwestel vice-president of customer experience Tammy April said in a statement.

This year’s festival will run from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2.

“Yukoners and other northern residents have benefited from these generous commitments since Northwestel’s first major gift in 2003. We are excited and grateful that this strong partnership with Northwestel continues to allow Yukon Hospitals to provide world-class health care here in the Yukon,” foundation president Karen Forward noted in the statement.

Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee pointed to the government’s desire for a health care system that is built on collaboration with a variety of partners.

“We are pleased that Northwestel has come forward as a health care partner, making an important contribution to keeping Yukoners healthy. We are fortunate to have their support,” she said in the statement.

