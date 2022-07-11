North Klondike, Robert Campbell highways reopen

The North Klondike Highway, seen here last week when fire was creeping towards the road, and the Robert Campbell Highway have each been reopened since being closed due to fires and accompanying smoke. (Courtesy/Wildland Fire)

Two major arteries through the territory are reopening after being shut down due to wildfires and accompanying smoke.

The Yukon’s department of Highways and Public Works said July 11 in a Facebook post the North Klondike Highway between Pelly Crossing and Stewart Crossing, as well as the Robert Campbell Highway between Watson Lake and Ross River, are “open and safe” for travel.

The 71.3 kilometre stretch of Highway 2 had been closed since the morning of July 4, while Highway 4 had been closed on June 28 for a total of 361 kilometres, the department confirmed by email July 11.

Both roads have been checked for fallen trees and other impacts from fires, according to the social media post.

In the post, the road conditions are subject to change “at any time.”

Pilot vehicles are continuing to take vehicles down the North Klondike Highway, thus travellers are still advised to prepare for a wait.

Meanwhile, the Yukon government’s Emergency Coordination Centre is asking Yukoners and visitors to reconsider travel plans.

A Yukon-wide travel advisory issued July 8 remains in place “to ensure responder and public safety.”

A combination of wildfires, flooding, road closures and washouts, telecommunications failures and poor air quality are behind the decision to issue a travel advisory.

The July 10 fire report shows there are 166 active fires in the Yukon, for a total of 221 fires and 100,256 hectares burned so far this year.

