UPDATED: One lane of North Klondike Highway at Braeburn reopened following single-vehicle crash

Crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Kilometres 276 to 280 expected to remain closed for several hours

One lane of the North Klondike Highway at Braeburn has re-opened following a single-vehicle collision this morning. (Black Press file)

One lane of the North Klondike Highway at Braeburn has re-opened following a single-vehicle collision this morning.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m., Yukon RCMP said in a press release Aug. 19, and the highway between kilometres 276 and 280 was initially closed both ways.

The closure was expected to continue “for the next several hours,” but police said around noon that one lane had reopened.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

No information was provided about the number of occupants in the vehicle or their medical statuses.

This is a breaking news file. The story will be updated as more details are made available.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com