Nordenskiold River flows declining, streamflow advisory ends

The steamflow advisory for the Nordenskiold River around Carmacks has ended but water levels remain high.

The high streamflow advisory for the Nordenskiold River and tributaries of the Yukon River around Carmacks has ended.

The Nordenskiold had peaking flows on May 11 and have slowly dropped. Cooler seasonal temperatures have extended the snowmelt period.

Water levels are still high but declining. The weather forecast for the weekend is close to seasonal temperatures and a chance of showers. Water levels are expected to continuing dropping through the May long weekend.

Because of high water events, riverbanks may have become destabilized and fast-moving water is always a hazard.

The public is advised to use caution in and around streams and rivers at this time.

(John Tonin)

flooding

