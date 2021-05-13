A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Nordenskiold and Klondike Rivers on May 11. Photo by Yukon Protective Services

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Nordenskiold and Klondike Rivers on May 11. Photo by Yukon Protective Services

Nordenskiold, Klondike rivers see rising water levels; advisory issued

Following the river-ice breakup, flows have continued to rise on Nordenskiold and Klondike River systems, said a release by the Emergency Measures Organization.

There has been a high streamflow advisory issued for two Yukon rivers – the Nordenskiold River and tributaries of the Yukon River around Carmacks and the Klondike River and tributaries of the Yukon River around Dawson City.

Following the river-ice breakup, flows have continued to rise on these systems, according to a release by the Emergency Measures Organization and Water Resources Branch.

Flows are expected to remain high, or rise, in the coming days as overnight and nighttime temperatures remain above zero, while daytime temperatures have been in the mid-to-high teens.

The Nordenskiold may continue to rise depending on the remaining snowpack. Current levels are above the mean annual flood – the level expected every two years.

The water levels peaked May 11 following light rain. The levels are expected to stabilize in the coming days, however, they remain high.

The Klondike River may see moderate rain over the next several days in combination with overnight lows above zero.

Flows are expected to continue to rise.

Rock Creek water levels are being monitored closely to determine if the High streamflow advisory should be upgraded to flood watch.

Advisory and warning levels

High streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low areas is a possibility.

Flood watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or exceed bankfull. Flood areas are adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Flood warning means that river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers will be affected.

Steer clear

The public is advised to avoid the fast-flowing rivers and unstable river banks during the high streamflow period.

Property owners prone to flooding are advised to have a plan in place in the event of a flood.

Conditions will continue to be monitored and updates proved as conditions change.

What else is happening?

On May 13, the Yukon government released its May Snow Bulletin. Based on the information provided, Yukon Energy updated its forecast for peak water levels in each of the watersheds that feed their reservoirs.

The forecast continues to predict higher than normal water levels on Marsh Lake. The model suggests that the lake will peak at 656.78 metres this summer – that is 56 cm lower than peak water levels during the 2007 flood.

The Yukon Water Board approved Yukon Energy’s application to lower levels on Marsh Lake by 10cm lower than the low supply level permitted in their water use license. However, because of early spring melt, it is unlikely the reduced level will be reached this spring.

Spring melt entered the lake around May 7 or two weeks earlier than normal. Since March, the water levels at Marsh Lake have been lowered by more than 1.25 metres.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

flooding

Previous story
Whitehorse’s Fireweed Market opens May 13

Just Posted

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Nordenskiold and Klondike Rivers on May 11. Photo by Yukon Protective Services
Nordenskiold, Klondike rivers see rising water levels; advisory issued

Following the river-ice breakup, flows have continued to rise on Nordenskiold and Klondike River systems, said a release by the Emergency Measures Organization.

The Fireweed Market in Shipyards Park will open on May 13. Joel Krahn/Yukon News
Whitehorse’s Fireweed Market opens May 13

The Fireweed Market will return with ‘exciting’ new and returning vendors

Ron Rousseau holds a sign saying ‘It’s time for a cultural shift’ during the Yukoners: Raise Your Voice Against Misogyny rally on May 11. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Protest held to condemn Yukon Party MLAs’ texts

A rally was held outside of legislature to condemn the inappropriate texts messages of Yukon Party MLAs Stacey Hassard and Wade Istchenko.

XX
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for May 12, 2021.… Continue reading

Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley announced youth vaccination clinics planned for this summer. (Alistair Maitland/Yukon government file)
Vaccination campaign planned for Yukon youth age 12 and up

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for younger people on May 5.

Drilling at Northern Tiger’s 3Ace gold project in 2011. Randi Newton argues that mining in the territory can be reshaped. (Yukon government/file)
Editorial: There’s momentum for mining reform

CPAWS’ Randi Newton argues that the territory’s mining legislations need a substantial overhaul

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: Donna Istchenko, Jennifer Olson and Yukon women’s organizations comment on Yukon Party MLA texts

To Mona Luxion, President of the Queer Yukon Society I am the… Continue reading

At its May 10 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the subdivision for the Kwanlin Dün First Nation’s business park planned in Marwell. (Submitted)
KDFN business park subdivision approved

Will mean more commercial industrial land available in Whitehorse

Main Street in Whitehorse on May 4. Whitehorse city council has passed the first two readings of a bylaw to allow pop-up patios in city parking spaces. Third reading will come forward later in May. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Whitehorse council pursuing restaurant patio possibilities

Council passes first two readings for new patio bylaw

Neil Hartling, the Tourism Industry Association of the Yukon president, left, said the new self-isolation guidelines for the Yukon are a ‘ray of hope’ for tourism operators. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Yukon tourism operators prepared for ‘very poor summer’ even with relaxed border rules

Toursim industry responds to new guidelines allowing fully vaccinated individuals to skip mandatory self-isolation.

A lawsuit has been filed detailing the resignation of a former Yukon government mine engineer. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
A year after resigning, former chief mine engineer sues Yukon government

Paul Christman alleges a hostile work environment and circumvention of his authority led him to quit

Former Liberal MLA Pauline Frost speaks to reporters outside the courthouse on April 19. One of the voters accused of casting an invalid vote has been granted intervenor status in the lawsuit Frost filed last month. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Voters named in Pauline Frost election lawsuit ask to join court proceedings

The judge granted Christopher Schafer intervenor status

Haley Ritchie/Yukon News file File photo of the legislative assembly. The previous spring sitting began on March 4 but was interrupted due to the election.
Throne speech kicks off short spring legislature sitting

The government will now need to pass the budget.

Most Read