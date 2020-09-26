Non-resident tests positive for COVID-19

The individual has been hospitalized in Whitehorse

The territory’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed an out-of-territory resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in hospital.

In a Sept. 26 statement, it was noted the person is hospitalized in Whitehorse and in a stable condition.

Contact tracing is under way and all close contacts in the Yukon have been contacted by public health officials.

Based on the risk assessment by Yukon Communicable Disease Control, the public health risk associated with this case is low, according to the release.

The statement went on to note that as the person is not a resident of the Yukon, it will not be included in the territory’s case count.

As of Sept. 25, the case count for the Yukon was at 15 confirmed and recovered cases.

