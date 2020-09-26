Whitehorse General Hospital in Whitehorse. The territory’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed an out-of-territory resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in hospital. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Non-resident tests positive for COVID-19

The individual has been hospitalized in Whitehorse

The territory’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed an out-of-territory resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in hospital.

In a Sept. 26 statement, it was noted the person is hospitalized in Whitehorse and in a stable condition.

Contact tracing is under way and all close contacts in the Yukon have been contacted by public health officials.

Based on the risk assessment by Yukon Communicable Disease Control, the public health risk associated with this case is low, according to the release.

The statement went on to note that as the person is not a resident of the Yukon, it will not be included in the territory’s case count.

As of Sept. 25, the case count for the Yukon was at 15 confirmed and recovered cases.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon working with B.C. on COVID-19 “mouth rinse” tests for children
Next story
North of Ordinary Experience Centre shutting down

Just Posted

YG and pharmacies preparing for flu vaccine distribution

The Yukon government is preparing for flu season and encouraging people to… Continue reading

Non-resident tests positive for COVID-19

The individual has been hospitalized in Whitehorse

Yukon working with B.C. on COVID-19 “mouth rinse” tests for children

The tests are easier for children than the comparatively uncomfortable nose swab

Throne speech promises COVID-19 support, childcare, internet upgrades

Yukon premier said he is “cautiously optimistic” about many commitments

Culture Days comes back to Whitehorse with in-person activities, events

Clay sculpting, poetry readings, live music, moose hide tanning, photo walks and… Continue reading

North of Ordinary Experience Centre shutting down

COVID-19 has caused bookings for the space to become almost non-existent, owner says

Canada Games Centre could get new playground

Council to vote on contract award

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Harescramble brings out motorcycle community

This year’s event included 67 riders

YG seeks members for youth climate change panel

“Yukon youth deserve to have their voices heard”

Yukon NDP hold AGM

This year’s meeting was held virtually

Watson Lake man arrested on cocaine charge

Calvin Pembleton, 53, is facing multiple charges

Liard First Nation’s language department receives literacy award

Decades of work has made Kaska language available to many

Most Read