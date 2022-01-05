Nominations sought for Whitehorse volunteer of the year

Ashley Fewer was named the City of Whitehorse 2020 Volunteer of the Year. The city is accepting nominations for the 2021 award. (Submitted/City of Whitehorse)

Volunteers can make all the difference in a community, and the City of Whitehorse is getting ready to recognize that with the annual Volunteer of the Year Award.

In a Jan. 4 press release, the city noted nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 award. Nominations must be in by April 4.

“The award recognizes an outstanding individual who has made a significant contribution to an organization or to the community as a whole,” the city said.

Nominees must: volunteer in Whitehorse; not receive financial compensation for their service; be nominated by an organization; embody commitment to innovation, dedication and the enhancement of Whitehorse, contribute skills and commitment to volunteerism in Whitehorse; and be a living individual that has or still resides in Whitehorse.

Nominees will be recognized between April 25 and 29 with one individual selected as the city’s Volunteer of the Year.

Ashley Fewer, who created and maintains the Yukon Helpers Network Facebook group, was named the city’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

She was selected from a total of 31 nominees.

Applications for the 2021 award are available online.

