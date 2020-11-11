Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek, centre, speaks at a press conference on February 6, 2020. AFN is seeking nominations for the Yukon Regional Leadership Awards to be presented in January. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Nominations sought for leadership awards

As the Assembly of First Nations Yukon Region gets set for its annual Yukon Regional Leadership Awards in January, it is seeking nominations for the awards that recognize, honour and acknowledge efforts made by Yukon First Nations citizens and Indigenous people in the territory.

“These awards and their legacies are to reflect a ‘Yukon that Leads’ and the people who work so hard every day! It is important we honour and acknowledge their contributions to community, to Yukon First Nations, the Yukon and beyond,” Regional Chief Kluane Adamek said in a statement.

Among the award categories are the Emerging Leader Award, Rising Youth Award, WomXn in Leadership Award, Climate Leader Award, Language Warrior Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Wellness Award and Cultural Leader Award.

Forms are available at afnyukon.ca or can be requested at communications@afnyukon.ca.

Nominations can be submitted by individuals, organizations or other groups and must be in by Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Awards will be presented personally to each recipient in January.

Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek, centre, speaks at a press conference on February 6, 2020. AFN is seeking nominations for the Yukon Regional Leadership Awards to be presented in January. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
