Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Nominations open for Volunteer of the Year

The City of Whitehorse is calling on Yukoners to nominate exceptional residents for its annual Volunteer of the Year award.

“The award recognizes an outstanding individual who has made a significant contribution to an organization or to the community as a whole,” states the press release.

Nominations are due March 31, and nominees will be recognized between April 19 and 23. Only one nominee will be selected as the Volunteer of the Year.

“Volunteers are the cornerstone of our city and are vital in creating positive impacts to the community in which they live, work and play,” reads the award nomination form. “Each year the City of Whitehorse honours individuals for their commitment to outstanding volunteerism and their contributions to our community.”

Nomination applications can be filled out online at whitehorse.ca/volunteeroftheyear.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Council contemplates conditional use

Just Posted

The office space at 151 Industrial Road in Marwell where Whitehorse city council is considering a lease. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Council contemplates conditional use

Proposed office space needs conditional use approval

Liz Hanson announces her resignation as Yukon NDP party leader in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. The former leader and current Whitehorse Centre MLA said she won’t run in the next election for Whitehorse Centre after a decade in legislative politics. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Former NDP leader Liz Hanson stepping down from Whitehorse Centre riding

Three-way race begins for riding nomination

Andrew McKenzie tests his strength by seeing how far he can toss a log during Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous in Whitehorse on Feb. 22, 2020. The 2021 will still happen despite COVID-19, but look a little different as it adapts gathering restrictions. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Rendezvous planned for 2021 with some COVID-19 changes

“This year it’s not just the cabin fever, but the COVID fever”

Yukon Housing is set to take over ownership of Options For Independence’s supportive housing residence on Fourth Avenue with the non-profit organization continuing to operate the facility. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Options For Independence seeks exemption on grant repayment

Organization could have to pay back $65,672 if exemption not approved

A worker sifts through rock samples at a minesite in 2013. A draft mineral development strategy for the Yukon that includes 79 recommendations was released for public review on Dec. 28. (Jesse Winter/Yukon News file)
Yukon’s draft mineral strategy open to public feedback

The ambitious report outlines 79 recommendations for a sustainable resource extraction industry

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Nominations open for Volunteer of the Year

The City of Whitehorse is calling on Yukoners to nominate exceptional residents… Continue reading

According to a RCMP press release, police attended a residence in Takhini Trailer Court on Jan. 1 where they arrested David Moss, 41, and Tyler Thorlakson, 20. (Black Press file)
Men arrested after call to residence

Two men were arrested on Jan. 1 at the Takhini Trailer Court,… Continue reading

Despite a number of politicians across the country being busted for holiday trips to exotic locations during a pandemic, Yukon political parties said their members stayed close to home. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon MLAs follow public health advice

Despite a number of politicians across the country being busted for holiday… Continue reading

Conservation officers search for a black bear in the Riverdale area in Whitehorse on Sep. 17, 2020. A bear that Yukon conservation officers were tracking in the Kathleen Lake area was euthanized on Dec. 31. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Kathleen Lake bear euthanized

A bear that Yukon conservation officers were tracking in the Kathleen Lake… Continue reading

Dawson Mayor Wayne Potoroka admits there have been some minor issues in the two months since the town has taken over waste collection, but says overall the transition has been fairly successful. (Maura Forrest/Yukon News file)
Dawson garbage pickup sees a few glitches, but overall success, says mayor

Potoroka looks forward to a cost comparison

The Yukon government is recognizing Amy Handrahan of Teslin with the territory’s Community Recreation Leadership Award for 2020. (Submitted)
Yukoner recognized for efforts in recreation

The Yukon government is recognizing Amy Handrahan of Teslin for her efforts… Continue reading

A Main Street business shows its new hours cut back due to COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 31. At least 200 Yukon businesses received the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy this year, according to an online database recently launched by the Canada Revenue Agency. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
200 Yukon businesses accessed federal funds, database shows

Nearly 30 per cent of subsidized businesses in the tourism industry

Two individuals have been arrested after allegedly taking over another person’s private residence with a hatchet on Dec. 22. (Black Press file)
Two arrested after taking over a private residence with a hatchet

Rodney Bailey, 47, and Lateesha Wolki, 32, face several charges

Most Read