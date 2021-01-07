Nominations open for Volunteer of the Year

The City of Whitehorse is calling on Yukoners to nominate exceptional residents for its annual Volunteer of the Year award.

“The award recognizes an outstanding individual who has made a significant contribution to an organization or to the community as a whole,” states the press release.

Nominations are due March 31, and nominees will be recognized between April 19 and 23. Only one nominee will be selected as the Volunteer of the Year.

“Volunteers are the cornerstone of our city and are vital in creating positive impacts to the community in which they live, work and play,” reads the award nomination form. “Each year the City of Whitehorse honours individuals for their commitment to outstanding volunteerism and their contributions to our community.”

Nomination applications can be filled out online at whitehorse.ca/volunteeroftheyear.

Contact Crystal Schick at crystal.schick@yukon-news.com

